NHL News: COVID Protocol, Waivers, Simmonds, Pionk, Spezza, and Vigneault

COVID protocol

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Carter Hutton is no longer in COVID protocol.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said they aren’t sure when defensemen Brett Pesce and Anthony DeAngelo will rejoin the team. guesses that they may wait until next Tuesday.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal is in COVID protocol.

Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators have placed defenseman Dillon Heatherington into COVID protocol.

New York Rangers: Forward Greg McKegg is in COVID protocol.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway has been placed in COVID protocol. That put the Capitals up to three players in protocol – Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk are the others.

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Riley Nash on waivers. The Florida Panthers have placed defenseman Kevin Connauton on waivers.

Simmonds fined

NHL Player Safety: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds was fined $2,250 for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets Jansen Harkins.

Pionk suspended

NHL Player Safety: Jets defenseman Neal Pionk was suspended for two games for kneeing Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

Chris Johnston: Pionk will forfeit $58,750 in salary for his two game suspension.

‘In-person’ hearing for Spezza

NHL Player Safety: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza will have an ‘in-person’ zoom meeting today for his kneeing of Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk.

Jason Spezza is an avenger Goes right for Pionk pic.twitter.com/95v2TID9UE — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 6, 2021

Flyers fire Vigneault and Therrien, Yeo interim coach

Frank Seravalli: The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault.

Giana Han: Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher on Vigneault: “I don’t know that (he lost the locker room). “I do know that he tried … Right now, I think a new voice is needed.”

Pierre LeBrun: Mike Yeo will be the Flyers’ interim coach for now. Have been told as of yesterday afternoon they haven’t spoken to any potential candidates.

Sam Carchidi: “Mike Yeo becomes the #Flyers‘ sixth head coach in seven years, following Peter Laviolette, Craig Berube, Dave Hakstol, Scott Gordon, and Alain Vigneault. Yes, it’s easier to fire the coach than blame the underachieving players.”

Pierre LeBrun: The Flyers also let go assistant coach Michel Therrien.

Vigneault has two and a half years left on his contract at $5 million per season. He signed the deal in April of 2019.