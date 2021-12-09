NHL News: COVID Protocol, Waivers, Spezza, Trouba, Cole and Blues

In and out of COVID protocol

Carolina Hurricanes: Defensemen Brett Pesce and Anthony DeAngelo are out of COVID protocol but won’t be rejoining the team while they are in Canada.

Tom Timmerman: St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington’s 10 days in COVID protocol ends on Sunday so he could return middle to late next week.

Bob Condor: Seattle Kraken forward Colin Blackwell was put in COVID protocol.

Sportsnet: Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano is out of COVID protocol. He spent 10 days in a Florida hotel after testing positive back on November 26th. Giordano arrived back in Seattle on Monday.

“I felt pretty normal as the week went on especially, and didn’t really have any symptoms that I would consider or call bad.”

No talks for cap allowances

Greg Wyshynski: “I’ve heard that despite rising COVID-related absences, there’s been zero discussion between NHL and NHLPA about potential cap allowances for emergency minor league goaltender call-ups, if an NHL goalie suddenly enters the protocol. So, EBUGS, at the ready…”

On waivers

Chris Johnston: The Colorado Avalanche have put Jayson Megna on waivers. The New York Islanders have put Anatolli Golyshev on unconditional waivers.

Peter Baugh: “Jayson Megna is on waivers. I’ll be curious if a team picks him up. He’s looked solid for the #Avs in a fourth-line role.”

Arthur Staple: On Golyshev “Likely headed back to the KHL. #Isles opted not to use him during their COVID woes, not much incentive to stick around.”

NHLPA files appeal for Spezza

NHLPA: The NHLPA filed an appeal on behalf of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza regarding his six game suspension for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk.

Trouba’s hit on Khaira ruled clean

Arthur Staple: There will be no supplemental discipline for New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba for his hit on Chicago Blackhawks Jujhar Khaira.

Cole fined

NHL Player Safety: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ian Cole was fined $5,000 for kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele.

Blues sign Gillies

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a one-year, two-way contract.