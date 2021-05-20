NHL News: COVID results, Blues, Sabres, Lightning and Oilers

Leagues go through COVID results issues

Peter Baugh: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong:

“We have discovered discrepancies in COVID test results relating to multiple players. We have been in touch with and are working with the Leauge to address these discrepancies with additional testing and expect to have further information later this afternoon. The League will provide further update when we have more information.

Jeremy Rutherford: The Blues did have players (Jordan Binnington and Vladimir Tarasenko – Rutherford) that tested positive “but those tests have returned uniformly negative results, therefore confirming that the initial reported test results were in error. As a result, all affected Players will be eligible to play in their team’s next game.”

Pierre LeBrun: Some other teams were doing re-tests yesterday because of the inconsistencies. There is the belief of lab errors/false positives. It is believed to be affecting both the NHL and NBA.

Sabres GM meeting with ownership

Lance Lysowski: Have been told that GM Kevyn Adams and associate GM Jason Karmanos will be meeting with Sabres ownership this week. They’ll lay out the steps their coaching search and hockey operations. Karmanos is expected to be heavily involved in the process.

More fans for the Lightning

Joe Smith: The Tampa Bay Lightning will be increasing the arena capacity to about 9,000 for Game 3 on Thursday.

A nice bonus for Yamamoto

Puck Pedia: Forward Kailer Yamamoto finished in the top 3 for +/- for the Edmonton Oilers and secured his second “A” performance bonus and earned the maximum $157,000.

Oilers goaltender Mike Smith has earned $171,000 so far and could earn another $250,000.