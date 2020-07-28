NHL News: COVID Testing Results, Inside Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Place, and King Clancy Nominees

NHL’s COVID testing statement

NHL PR: NHL’s statement on COVID-19 testing results.

“The NHL concluded Phase 3 (formal training camp) of its Return to Play on Saturday with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 4,256 administered to more than 800 Players during the period from July 18-25. During the two-week period of Phase 3 there were a total of two positive tests (both occurred during the period from July 13-17) among the 6,874 total tests. All 24 teams entered the secure zone in Edmonton and Toronto yesterday for the beginning of Phase 4 and each of the 52 members of the 24 teams (Players and Club staff) will be tested on a daily basis. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on the number of tests administered to Players and the results of those tests. The League will not be providing information on the identity of the Players or Clubs.”

Inside Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Place

Tom Gulitt of NHL.com: There will be 32 to 35 cameras used in each building, which is a big increase from the normal 12 used. Saturday is when you will see most of the NHL has in store.

“You’re going to see the screens on, you’re going to see the look of it all, but we’re not doing any of our elements, our moving video, our moving lights,” Mayer said. “It will be very, very subdued, purposefully. Players need to get also adjusted to the ice, and we just don’t feel like this is the time and the place to break out all that we’re going to do.”

The stages are set #StanleyCup

➡ Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

⬅ Rogers Place in Edmonton pic.twitter.com/7eE4peXBW6 — NHL (@NHL) July 26, 2020

King Clancy Trophy nominees

NHL.com: The NHL has announced the 31 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees. The trophy is awarded “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Gary Bettman, Bill Daly and a senior NHL executives committee decide on a winner. Three finalists will be announced in early August.