NHL News: COVID Testing Results … Voting Results For The Hart, Calder, Vezina, and Norris Trophies

NHL’s COVID-19 testing results

NHL Public Relations: NHL statement on their COVID-19 testing results.

“The NHL completed the eighth week of its Phase 4 Return to Play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 1,127 tests administered. Testing was administered on a daily basis to all members of the Clubs’ 52-member travelling parties, including Players, during the period from September 13-19. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The League will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals or Clubs.

Oilers Draisaitl takes home the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award

David Satriano of NHL.com: Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl wins the both the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award

2020 Hart Trophy voting (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

1. Leon Draisaitl, F, EDM 1,309 (91-31-26-16-4)

2. Nathan MacKinnon, F, COL 1,162 (48-66-34-15-5)

3. Artemi Panarin, F, NYR 889 (24-41-54-25-17)

4. David Pastrnak, F, BOS 369 (3-12-15-43-51)

5. Connor McDavid, F, EDM 309 (1-7-24-33-31)

6. Connor Hellebuyck, G, WPG 283 (3-13-15-22-21)

7. Roman Josi, D, NSH 29 (0-0-1-6-6)

8. Jack Eichel, F, BUF 14 (0-0-0-2-8)

9. Brad Marchand, F, BOS 12 (0-0-0-3-3)

T10. Evgeni Malkin, F, PIT 8 (0-0-0-1-5)

T10. Auston Matthews, F, TOR 8 (0-0-0-1-5)

12. John Carlson, D, WSH 7 (0-0-1-0-2)

T13. Nikita Kucherov, F, TBL 6 (0-0-0-1-3)

T13. Alex Ovechkin, F, WSH 6 (0-0-0-1-3)

15. Jacob Markstrom, G, VAN 3 (0-0-0-1-0)

16. Elias Pettersson, F, VAN 3 (0-0-0-0-3)

T17. Tristan Jarry, G, PIT 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

T17. Patrick Kane, F, CHI 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

T17. J.T. Miller, F, VAN 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

Cale Makar takes home the Calder Trophy

David Satriano of NHL.com: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar win the 2020 Calder Trophy as the leagues top rookie.

2020 Calder Trophy voting (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

1. Cale Makar, D, COL 1,538 (116-54-0-0-0)

2. Quinn Hughes, D, VAN 1,337 (53-111-6-0-0)

3. Dominik Kubalik, F, CHI 554 (0-2-75-48-21)

4. Adam Fox, D, NYR 430 (1-1-45-52-32)

5. Elvis Merzlikins, G, CBJ 215 (0-1-17-32-27)

6. Mackenzie Blackwood, G, NJD 164 (0-1-16-15-32)

7. Victor Olofsson, F, BUF 96 (0-0-5-14-29)

8. John Marino, D, PIT 53 (0-0-4-5-18)

9. Nick Suzuki, F, MTL 17 (0-0-1-2-6)

10. Ethan Bear, D, EDM 9 (0-0-1-1-1)

11. Denis Gurianov, D, DAL 4 (0-0-0-1-1)

12. Ilya Samsonov, G, WSH 2 (0-0-0-0-2)

13. Matt Roy, D, LAK 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

Hellebuyck takes home the Vezina Trophy

David Satriano of NHL.com: Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck wins the Vezina Trophy.

2020 Vezina Trophy voting (1st-2nd-3rd)

1. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG 123 (19-9-1)

2. Tuukka Rask, BOS 99 (10-15-4)

3. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL 31 (1-3-17)

4. Jacob Markstrom, VAN 7 (0-1-4)

5. Elvis Merzlikins, CBJ 4 (0-1-1)

6. Robin Lehner, VGK/CHI 3 (0-1-0)

T7. Jordan Binnington, STL 1 (0-0-1)

T7. Tristan Jarry, PIT 1 (0-0-1)

T7. Darcy Kuemper, ARI 1 (0-0-1)

Roman Josi win the Norris Trophy

David Satriano of NHL.com: Nashville Predators Romas Josi wins his first Norris Trophy.

2020 Norris Trophy voting (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

1. Roman Josi, NSH 1,499 (109-52-9-0-0)

2. John Carlson, WSH 1,267 (56-83-23-2-5)

3. Victor Hedman, TBL 820 (4-25-104-27-4)

4. Alex Pietrangelo, STL 527 (1-9-24-104-22)

5. Jaccob Slavin, CAR 138 (0-1-5-15-61)

6. Shea Theodore, VGK 39 (0-0-1-7-13)

7. Dougie Hamilton, CAR 35 (0-0-2-5-10)

8. Zach Werenski, CBJ 23 (0-0-0-5-8)

9. Cale Makar, COL 23 (0-0-0-2-17)

10. Charlie McAvoy, BOS 14 (0-0-1-1-6)

11. Esa Lindell, DAL 5 (0-0-1-0-0)

T12. Tony DeAngelo, NYR 5 (0-0-0-1-2)

T12. Miro Heiskanen, DAL 5 (0-0-0-1-2)

14. Seth Jones, CBJ 5 (0-0-0-0-5)

T15. Quinn Hughes, VAN 3 (0-0-0-0-3)

T15. Shea Weber, MTL 3 (0-0-0-0-3)

T17. Kris Letang, PIT 2 (0-0-0-0-2)

T17. Ivan Provorov, PHI 2 (0-0-0-0-2)

T19. Jonas Brodin, MIN 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

T19. Zdeno Chara, BOS 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

T19. Drew Doughty, LAK 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

T19. Torey Krug, BOS 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

T19. Jared Spurgeon, MIN 1 (0-0-0-0-1)