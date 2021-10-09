NHL News: Coyotes, Blackhawks, Oilers, Rangers, Leafs, Canucks, Capitals and Jets

Coyotes lose two

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk (upper-body) and defenseman Kyle Capobianco (lower-body) are listed as week-to-week.

Jones out six weeks

Chicago Blackhawks: Defenseman Caleb Jones will miss about six weeks with a strained left wrist.

Kassian to enter concussion protocol

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that forward Zack Kassian will enter concussion protocol for a few days. The bump that Kassian suffered after hitting his head off the ice has gone down. They are hopeful that he’s avoided something serious.

Reaves is not ruled out for their opener

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Ryan Reaves is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Colin Stephenson: Rangers coach Gerard Gallant hasn’t ruled Reaves out for their season opener:

“I think it’s going to be close,” he said. “When we left the game, I said no, but… the last couple of days it’s going in the right direction… I can’t really say, but I think it’s going to be real close.”

Matthews won’t play tonight

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Auston Matthews won’t play in their preseason finale. Their home opener is next Wednesday and he’ll be day-to-day leading up to it.

Boeser hopeful for Game 1

Vancouver Canucks: Canucks coach Travis Green on Brock Boeser: “It’s up in the air. Hopefully he skates tomorrow but we’ll see where he’s at. The goal is to play game 1.”

Ovechkin injured

Samantha Pell of the Washington Post: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin left last night’s game in the first period. The severity of the injury, and if he’ll be ready for their season opener on Wednesday is not known.

His left leg awkwardly hit Philadelphia Flyers Travis Konecny and he wasn’t able to put much weight on it as he headed to the dressing room.

Coach Peter Laviolette said he’ll be re-evaluated today.

Ehlers leaves early

Winnipeg Jets PR: Forward Nikolaj Ehlers left last night’s game early.