NHL News: Coyotes, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Kings, Canadiens, Rangers

Kessel hopes to be ready for the start of the season

Jose M. Romero: Arizona Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny on Phil Kessel being able to practice and they hope he’s ready for the start of the season: “He will need a little bit of time to adapt but at the same time, everybody knows he doesn’t want to miss games,”

Blackhawks Kalynuk out two to four

Chicago Blackhawks: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk will be out for two to four weeks with a right ankle sprain.

Bertuzzi could return but Rasmussen out

Ted Kulfan: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that forward Michael Rasmussen is day-to-day and won’t play tonight. Forward Tyler Bertuzzi could be in the lineup tonight.

Byfield fractures his ankle

Elliotte Friedman: Update from the Los Angeles Kings on forward Quinton Byfield.

“LA Kings forward Quinton Byfield suffered a left-ankle fracture in last night’s game against the Arizona Coyotes and will be out indefinitely. He has been placed on injured reserve and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.”

Injured Canadiens

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that forward Cedric Paquette skated yesterday for the first time since he was injured and there is a strong possibility that he will be ready to start the season.

Eric Engels: Ducharme said that goaltender Carey Price won’t get into any practices with the team before the season starts. He added that once he’s over his illness that they’ll ease him back.

Eric Engels: Ducharme said that defenseman Joel Edmundson went through some tests and they didn’t go well. Edmundson will be out for two to three weeks.

Reaves leaves with a leg injury

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that forward Ryan Reaves is day-to-day.

Ryan Reaves appears to have sustained a leg injury and was helped off the ice midway through the first period #NYR pic.twitter.com/6yScXJaTWn — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) October 6, 2021

Boeser to start skating soon

Vancouver Canucks: Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green on forward Brock Boeser: “I’m expecting him to skate in the next few days.”

Backstrom not on the ice yet

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette on when Nicklas Backstrom (hip) will be ready to play in a game.

“I’m not going to answer that because I don’t know the answer to that. It’s still listed as week-to-week. You guys see that he’s not out here, yet. We’ve said that we’re going to do the right thing and make sure that Nick is healthy, and I can’t answer that one right now.”