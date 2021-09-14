NHL News: Coyotes, Blue Jackets, Luoto, Matthews, and Kesler

Coyotes add a coach

Arizona Coyotes: The Coyotes have named Mario Duhamel as their assistant coach.

Blue Jackets replace Lefebvre

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Sylvain Lefebrve refused to get his COVID vaccine and resigned. The Blue Jackets named Steve McCarthy as an assistant coach.

Luoto on waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Winnipeg Jets have put forward Joona Luoto on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Cap Friendly: Luoto had one year left on his entry-level contract.

Joona Luoto (on uncond waivers today) played just over a hundred winnipeg minutes not last year but last, almost all with Logan Shaw and David Gustafsson. They didn’t go so hot. pic.twitter.com/IFEZE28yrj — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) September 13, 2021

Matthews hopes to be ready for Game 1

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews had wrist surgery back on August 13th and is expected to be out for at least six weeks. Matthews yesterday:

“It’s coming along well. Right now it’s a couple more weeks until I can kind of get out of the splint and start kind of really rehabbing and build my strength back. “But I mean, as far as timeline goes, I’m going to get back on the ice this week. I’m really hopeful to be able to be ready for Game 1. That’s my goal right now. Just take it day by day and see how I’m feeling.”

They had hoped to avoid surgery this offseason but during his offseason workouts, the issue flared up again.

Kesler knows his playing days are over

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Kesler realizes that after his left hip surgery last February, his NHL days are over. He had surgery on his right hip in May of 2019.