NHL News: Coyotes, Bruins, Flames, Blackhawks, Rangers, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Golden Knights, and Jets

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz was unable to play yesterday.

Adam Kimelman: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy yesterday on Tuukka Rask who was unfit to play in yesterday’s game:

“We were told last night night that he would be unavailable so we let Jaro know. Then it was going to be a day-to-day thing. We expect and hope that he’ll be back in the net Wednesday. Let’s see if he’s on the ice tomorrow. Probably can give you a better idea then how he’s feeling. And we’ll go from there with Tuukka. Obviously he’s an important part of our team. My understanding is he is feeling better.”

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton was on the ice skating yesterday before the team’s practice. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said on Friday that Hamilton was “getting better.”

NHL Player Safety: The NHL has suspended Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula for one game for his illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Ennis.

Vincent Mercogliano: The New York Rangers have ruled out forward Jesper Fast for Game 2.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos isn’t expected to be in the lineup today.

Kristen Shilton: The Toronto Maple Leafs have loaned defenseman Mikko Lehtonen to Jokerit of the KHL. Lehtonen had played for Jokerit last season.

Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said last week that they wanted players who are not playing in the NHL playoffs to get up and going somewhere else until the NHL determines when next year starts.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer confirms that Robin Lehner will start in net today.

Sara Orlesky: Sources said last night that Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine are doubtful for today. Scheifele’s injury may not be long-term.

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice remains adamant that Matthew Tkachuk intentionally tried to hurt Mark Scheifele.

“It was intentional. It was a filthy, dirty kick to the back of the leg,” Maurice said after his team dropped the series opener 4-1. “You can’t see it on the program feed, but take the blue line feed and you zoom in. He went after the back of the leg. He could have cut his Achilles. He could have ended the man’s career. It’s an absolutely filthy, disgusting hit. “I was about as clear as a man can be about what I saw.”

The severity of the injury isn’t known yet.

Forward Patrik Laine left the game in the third period with a suspected hand injury.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames coach Geoff Ward on Tkachuk: “I feel at this point in time I have to defend my player. Was there intent there to put his skate on Scheifele? No. There was no intent. I understand what Paul is doing. He’s trying to get an elite player on our team suspended.”