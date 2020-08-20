NHL News: Coyotes, Bruins, Flames, Canadiens, and the Canucks

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forwards Nick Schmaltz and Conor Garland were able to go in Game 5.

James Murphy: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak returned to the lineup yesterday for Game 5.

Scott McLaughlin of WEEI: Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask spoke with WEEI’s Greg Hill on Tuesday. Hill revealed some of the details of the conversation which explains the reasons for Rask leaving the team to go back to his family.

“I can tell you that he got a phone call in the bubble from his wife, because there was a medical emergency with their daughter. Basically the kind of situation where I believe Tuukka Rask did what every parent would do and was obviously very concerned. It was suggested they seek medical help. Without revealing what that was, because I think I probably should leave that to him — he did tell me — as a father of two kids, I would be panicked and alarmed upon hearing that about a young kid. “Again, without necessarily revealing what he would not want me to reveal, he did speak to his daughter and his daughter did express something to him about where he was and what her situation was, which I think would lead any father, any parent, especially one who feels like that’s their most important job, parenting, to want to rush to be with their family at that time. Personally, I can’t imagine being away from your family, away from your young kids, hearing your daughter say what she said, and not being panicked. “So he made the decision to come home, and I think he knew that there was no way while that was going on that he would be the best teammate, be the best goaltender for that team that is in the middle of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.”

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk is still day-to-day and will be a game-time decision today for Game 6.

Renaud Lavoie: Early report is that Montreal Canadiens Brendan Gallagher suffered a fractured jaw from a Matt Niskanen cross-check.

Matthew Sekeres: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers remains out with the shoulder injury.

Forward Tyler Toffoli is getting closer and Game 6 on Friday could be an option.

Chris Johnston: Canucks defenseman Alex Edler was cut after taking a skate to the side of the head. Doctors immediately called to the ice.

Farhan Lalji: Canucks coach Travis Green on Edler: “We actually thought Eddie was coming back”

Rick Dhaliwal: The Canucks are hoping Edler doesn’t miss any games but if he does, can expect one of Olli Juolevi, Jalen Chatfield or Brogan Rafferty to replace him.