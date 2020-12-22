NHL News: Coyotes, Fans in the Stands, Senators-Predators Trade, and No Opt-Outs Yet

Coyotes sign a winger

Puck Pedia: The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Drake Caggiula to a one-year, one-way deal worth $700,000.

The Blackhawks didn’t qualify him this offseason. He will be a UFA after next season.

9G 15P in 40GP

45% 5v5 GF, 49% DF, 48.5% Corsi

Scored 1.79 P/60

Rep’d by Justin Duberman @ASM_Hockey

Puck Pedia: The Coyotes are a projected $2.8 million over the salary cap ceiling with 23 players under contract. Marian Hossa‘s $5.275 million salary cap hit will be put on the LTIR when the season starts.

Craig Morgan: The Coyotes signed Caggiula to play wing and not center. “Played up and down the lineup with the Blackhawks & Oilers the past two seasons. Another good skater who plays with an edge. Chicago spies say he has a little more offense in him than people think.”

Fans in the stands

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said that they will have limited seating for home games at the Gila River Arena when the season starts.

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators statement on having fans at the Bridgestone Arena this season: “We hope to have something to communicate regarding attendance numbers after the turn of the calendar to 2021.”

Minor Senators – Predators trade

David Pagnotta: The Ottawa Senators traded forward Michael Carcone to the Nashville Predators for Zach Magwood.

Though early, no players have opted out

Pierre LeBrun: Heard from 23 teams yesterday and none reported that they hadn’t heard of any players opting out of the season. Still early in the process though.

Players on the non-playoff teams need to let their teams know by Thursday if they are going to opt-out.

Players on the other teams have until December 27th to let their teams know if they are going to opt-out.

Western AHL teams want to play

John Hoven: Have been hearing that Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks are among the teams that are committed to playing the AHL season.

They want their players to have developmental games. There isn’t much known about the AHL season. Maybe they could play around 40 games. Sounds like the Pacific division will be a go this year.