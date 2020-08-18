NHL News: Coyotes, Flames, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Stars, Penguins, Blues and Golden Knights

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz missed Game 4 last night. It was 18 days ago that he took an elbow/shoulder to the head from Vegas Golden Knights Ryan Reaves.

YIKES.

Ryan Reaves with a high hit on Nick Schmaltz.

No call. pic.twitter.com/Fuo30eOp4E — Here’s Your Replay ⬇️ (@TheReplayGuy) July 31, 2020

Matt Layman: Coyotes Conor Garland wasn’t on the bench to start the second period (and didn’t return). He fell awkwardly in the first period after getting tangled with an Avalanche player.

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames assistant coach Ryan Huska yesterday on Matthew Tkachuk: “He’s a day-to-day situation and each day we feel he’s close.”

Luke DeCock: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rob Brind’Amour on Andrei Svechnikov: “It’s not as bad as maybe it looked on TV. Certainly it looked terrible. We feared the worst. I think maybe we dodged that bullet.”

Luke DeCock: Though Brind’Amour has said “knee,” Svechnikov had a boot on his right ankle with his knee bent when at the arena watching yesterday’s game.

Chip Alexander: Jordan Staal went to the dressing room after being hit by Charlie McAvoy.

What a hit from Charlie McAvoy. pic.twitter.com/HTJSrNjcMz — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) August 18, 2020

Chris Johnston: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson returned to the lineup yesterday.

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop is still unfit to play.

Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Evgeni Malkin and Zach Aston-Reese underwent surgeries.

Malkin had surgery on his left elbow. The issue had been bothering him before their play-in series with the Canadiens. He’s expected to rehab for three to four weeks.

Aston-Reese had left shoulder surgery and he is expected to be out for six months.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Steen remain out.

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that both Paul Stastny and Tomas Nosek are day-to-day.