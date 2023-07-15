NHL News: Coyotes, Flyers, Pens, Sabres, Stars, Kings, Ducks, and Oilers

The Coyotes terminate Alex Galchenyuk‘s contract

Arizona Coyotes: Statement from the Coyotes after the contract of Alex Galchenyuk was terminated.

“We are aware of the incident involving Alex Galchenyuk and strongly condemn this type of behavior. Once the Club was made aware of the allegations, we immediately began the process of terminating his Standard Player’s Contract through the proper channels in conjunction with the National Hockey League.

As a result, the Arizona Coyotes today have exercised the team’s right to terminate the contract of Alex Galchenyuk due to a material breach of the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract. The Club will have no further comment at this time.”

Tony DeAngelo to be bought out

Frank Seravalli: The Philadelphia Flyers have placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying him out.

The Flyers’ second buyout window opened because Noah Cates will be going to salary arbitration (if not signed before).

If nobody claims him, he’ll be a UFA. Will DeAngelo end up with the Carolina Hurricanes if he becomes a free agent?

Puck Pedia: If DeAngelo is bought out, he’ll have a $1.67 million cap hit next year for the Flyers and $1.67 million in 2024-25.

In comparison to trade trading him this year while retaining 50%, the Flyers have a $830,000 less of cap hit this year, but $1.67 more for 2024-25.

Cap Friendly: Tony DeAngelo has become the first player to be bought out more than one time.

The Penguins re-sign Jonathan Gruden

Seth Rorabaugh: The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Jonathan Gruden to a one-year contract that carries a $775,000 salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: The Penguins have signed 2023 third-round pick, defenseman Emil Pieniniemi to a three-year entry-level contract with a $870,000 salary cap hit and a $950,000 AAV.

$775,000 NHL salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 GP bonus and $82,500 in the minors.

The Sabres sign Anton Wahlberg and Brett Murray

Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres have signed 2023 second-round pick, forward Anton Wahlberg to a three-year entry-level contract with a $897,000 salary cap hit and a $950,000 AAV.

Year 1: $775,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 GP Bonus, and $82,500 in the minors.

Year 2: $775,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 GP Bonus, and $82,500 in the minors.

Year 4: $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, and $82,500 in the minors.

Sabres PR: The Sabres sign Brett Murray to a one-year, two-way contract with a $775,000 cap hit.

The Stars re-sign Riley Damiani

Cap Friendly: The Dallas Stars have re-signed forward Riley Damiani to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $117,500 in the AHL.

The Kings re-sign Jakub Dvorak

Cap Friendly: The Los Angeles Kings have signed 2023 second-round pick, defenseman Jakub Dvorak to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll have a European out clause for just this year.

He’ll get $810,000 base salary, $90,000 signing bonus and a $82,500 in the minors.

The Ducks re-sign Benoit-Olivier Groulx

Puck Pedia: The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed forward Benoit-Olivier Groulx to a one-year contract.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL, $100,000 in the minors with $115,000 guaranteed.

Raphael Lavoie accepts the Oilers QO

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers forward Raphael Lavoie accepted his qualifying offer.

He’ll get $874,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the minors.