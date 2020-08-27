NHL News: Coyotes, Green, Couture, Julien, Avs, Stars, Blues, and Lightning

Coyotes pay a heavy price for violating combine testing policy

Sportsnet: The NHL has ruled that the Arizona Coyotes will forfeit their 2020 second-round pick and their 2021 first-round pick for violating the combine testing policy.

“While the Combine Testing Policy Memoranda reference a fine of ‘no less than $250,000 for each violation’ of the Policy, I exercise my discretion to impose the aforementioned discipline — which I consider to be more appropriate given the specific circumstances of this case,” Bettman said in his ruling.

Bettman added that individuals involved won’t be disciplined.

Mike Green retires

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic: 34-year old Mike Green will be retiring from the NHL after 15 seasons.

“Being an athlete isn’t the only part of who I am,” Green said. “I am a husband, father, son, brother, uncle. I’ve been very fortunate to turn my passion into my profession, but at this point in my life, I’m considering other things that I feel called to do.”

Couture and Sharks make statements

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks statement on Couture incident.

“The San Jose Sharks organization is aware of the incident that occurred on the evening of Aug, 25 in which Logan Couture was assaulted in Toronto. We are thankful that he was not seriously hurt and unequivocally denounce physical attacks or abuse on anyone under any circumstances.”

Julien will be back next season

Elliotte Friedman: Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said that he’ll be back behind the bench next season.

Player Notes

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert remains unfit to play for Game 3 last night.

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop and defenseman Stephen Johns remained unfit to play for Game 3 last night.

St. Louis Blues: Blues GM Doug Armstrong said that forward Vladimir Tarasenko will undergo shoulder surgery next week. He won’t be re-evaluated again for five months.

Amalie Benjamin: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh remains unfit to play for Game 3 last night.