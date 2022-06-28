NHL News: Coyotes, Injured Avs, Playoff Bonuses and Avs 3-0

Coyotes pick up a third-round pick

Craig Morgan: With the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup and Darcy Kuemper playing in over 50 percent of the games, the trade conditions were met and the Arizona Coyotes get the Avs 2024 third-round pick.

Injured Avs

Jesse Montano: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Andre Burakovsky had suffered a broken ankle and broken right thumb. He had surgery on the thumb.

Mike Chambers: Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard had been out with the broken sternum that he suffered in Game 3 of round two against the St. Louis Blues. Girard said he’s about a month away from starting upper-body rehab.

Valeri Nichushkin played through a foot injury last night and couldn't get his skate on without medical assistance, according to a league source. Once he had the skate on, it was a question of playing through the pain, which he was able to do for nearly 23 minutes of ice time.

Playoff Bonuses

The @Avalanche get the Stanley Cup and a nice bonus of almost $6M with it! Have a look at the final playoff bonuses for this season.

Avs are 3-0 in their first three Stanley Cup appearances