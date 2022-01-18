NHL News: Coyotes-Kraken Games Rescheduled, Waivers, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

Coyotes-Kraken games rescheduled

Craig Morgan: Sources are saying the Arizona Coyotes-Seattle Kraken game that was postponed on December 21st will be now played on February 9th in Seattle.

The Coyotes home game against the Kraken on March 23rd will be played on March 22nd.

Two on waivers

Puck Pedia: The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Alex Belzile on waivers. The Arizona Coyotes have placed defenseman Cam Dineen on waivers.

Kraken claim Kuhlman

Seattle Kraken PR: The Kraken have claimed forward Karson Kuhlman off waivers from the Boston Bruins.

Puck Pedia: The 26-year old Kuhlman is in the last year of his two-year contract. He carries a $725,000 salary cap and will be a RFA at the end of the season.

In COVID protocol

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk remains in COVID protocol.

Carolina Hurricanes: Forward Martin Necas was placed in protocol.

Colorado Avalanche: Forward Valeri Nichushkin was put in COVID protocol.

Peter Baugh: Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Valeri Nichushkin is asymptomatic and that he should be able to test out of COVID protocol in time for Thursday’s game.

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets placed defenseman Adam Boqvist in protocol on Sunday and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov in protocol yesterday.

Dallas Stars: Forward Tanner Kero has been placed in COVID protocol.

Detroit Red Wings: Goaltender Thomas Greiss has been placed in COVID protocol.

Edmonton Oilers: Goaltender Stuart Skinner has been placed in COVID protocol.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Alexander Barabanov remains in protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones is out of COVID protocol and will rejoin the team today.

Dallas Stars: Forward Denis Gurianov and goaltender Braden Holtby have been removed from COVID protocol.

Nashville Predators: Forward Filip Forsberg has been removed from COVID protocol.

New Jersey Devils: Forwards Janne Kuokkanen and Mason Geertsen, and goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been removed from protocol.

Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust was removed from COVID protocol.

Canucks PR: Vancouver Canucks forward Justin Dowling have been removed from COVID protocol.