NHL News: Coyotes, Rangers, Kraken, Flyers, Canucks and Bruins

Tempe City Council to vote on a proposed arena next month

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes CEO and president Xavier Gutierrez said that on November 29th the Tempe City Council will vote on the proposed arena and entertainment district. Sources have said that vote could happen sooner.

The Rangers sign Ben Harpur

David Pagnotta: The New York Rangers have signed defenseman Ben Harpur to a one-year contract.

The Kraken sign Christopher Gibson

Seattle Kraken PR: The Kraken have signed goaltender Christopher Gibson to a one-year, two-way contract.

The Flyers claim Kieffer Bellows off waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Philadelphia Flyers claimed forward Kieffer Bellows off waivers from the New York Islanders.

Charlie O’Connor: “I don’t have any real problem with the Bellows claim, but based on my mentions, I’m dismayed at how many people seem to think that there’s no such thing as too many snipers. You need a couple shooters, yes. But playmakers almost always are better all around players than snipers.”

Charlie O’Connor: “FWIW, Kieffer Bellows was the player I wanted the Flyers to nab in 2016 in the first round (instead they traded down and ultimately picked German Rubtsov). He hasn’t panned out yet, but there’s sniper potential there. That said, having him & Tippett both is a bit redundant?”

The Canucks and Bruins make a trade

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks have traded goaltender Michael DiPietro and defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg to the Boston Bruins for forward Jack Studnicka.

Rick Dhaliwal: Canucks president Jim Rutherford on the trade: “We acquired a good character, 2 way player who we like. This is a good prospect. We are keeping it young, players 26 and under.”

Thomas Drance: “The thing about the #Canucks trading their top right-handed defensive prospect, is that it says more about an atrophied talent pipeline than it does about Myrenberg. Don’t get it twisted.”

Thomas Drance: “Trade is lower case “w” win for the #Canucks value wise. Studnicka might be “just a guy” and has trended in that direction of late, but he’s got a very, very strong AHL scoring record at a young age. Worth a look at a cut rate price, which this very much was.”