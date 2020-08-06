NHL News: Coyotes, Stars, Oilers, Panthers, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Canucks and Capitals

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz missed his third consecutive game yesterday. Antti Raanta is also unfit to play.

Dallas Stars: Defenseman John Klingberg and goaltender Ben Bishop were unfit to play last night against the Avalanche.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson was labeled unfit to play.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach John Quenneville said that forward Jonathan Huberdeau was “battling through some things” and they are hopeful that he’ll be ready for Game 4.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Jared McCann wasn’t injured but was a healthy scratch.

Leafs PR: Statement from the Toronto Maple Leafs on defenseman Jake Muzzin.

“After being transported to hospital following an on-ice collision night, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is back at the team’s hotel.

Muzzin was discharged overnight but will not be available to the club for the duration of its series versus the Columbus Blue Jackets as a result of the injury. He will remain in quarantine within the hotel and look to rejoin his teammates upon recovery.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland’s agent Jason Davidson: “Mike is on his way home after a really solid camp and game 1, this is not what he wanted for himself and his teammates.”

Elliotte Friedman : Ferland will be leaving the bubble because of an injury. No details on the injury. He only played four shifts in Game 2.

: Ferland will be leaving the bubble because of an injury. No details on the injury. He only played four shifts in Game 2. Darren Dreger: Ferland missed most of the season with concussion-related issues and it’s believed he’s dealing with similar issues.

JJ Regan: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson remains day-to-day.

Capitals PR: Capitals forward Lars Eller return to Washington yesterday afternoon to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. He will eventually return to Toronto and go into quarantine.