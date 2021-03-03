NHL News: Crosby, Johansen, Devils, Blues Jackets, Flames and Canadiens

Crosby and Johansen added to the COVID list

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby has been put on the NHL’s COVID protocol absence related list.

NHL.com: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan after canceling their morning skate.

“We’ve got to control what we can to give ourselves the best chance to be successful and we can’t worry about the things we can’t,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “As I said to our players, we can do all the right things and this kind of stuff could happen. The other thing I would say is just because someone is on the COVID protocol list doesn’t necessarily mean that they have COVID. There are protocols put in place for a reason, and we will do our very best to adhere to them.”

Nashville Predators: Forward Ryan Johansen was added to the COVID protocol list.

Nick Cotsonika: The Columbus Blue Jackets have a member of their hockey operational staff who is in COVID-19 protocol.

Devils have fans

Mike Morreale: The New Jersey Devils have fans in the stands at 10 percent capacity last night for the first time this season.

Torts and staff get a vote of confidence

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen gave head coach John Tortorella and his coaching staff a vote of confidence. He added that they’ve gone through difficult times in the past and they’ll get through this one too.

Ryan to waivers

Puck Pedia: The Calgary Flames have put forward Derek Ryan on waivers.

Ryan is in the third year of his three-year deal that carries a $3.125 million salary cap hit. If sent to the taxi squad he would carry a $2.05 million salary cap hit.

Canadiens hire Burke

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have fired director of goaltending Stephane Waite and hired Sean Burke.

Pierre LeBrun: “Sean Burke had been known as a goalie whisperer of sorts for his work in Arizona years ago but the former Canadian Olympic team GM from 2018 had also focused more on becoming an NHL GM. So this is interesting to be sure.”