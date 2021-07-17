NHL News: Dallas Stars Extend Defenseman Miro Heiskanen for Eight Years

The Dallas Stars have signed defenseman Miro Heiskanen to an eight-year contract extension worth $67.6 million, an $8.45 million AAV.

Matthew DeFranks: The final four years of the deal have a full no-movement clause.

Pierre LeBrun: Salary breakdown.

2021-22: $5 million ($3 M SB included)

2022-23: $7 million

2023-24: $10 million

2024-25: $11 million

2025-26: $11 million

2026-27: $9 million

2027-28: $8 million

2028-29: $6.6 million

Thoughts from the media

Matthew DeFranks: “Entering the summer, I thought a bridge deal would make sense for both the Stars and Heiskanen. But Dallas gave up term, Heiskanen gave up some AAV, and here we are.”

Saad Yousuf: “The Stars’ current cap space, per capfriendly, is $5.8 million. If the No. 4 defenseman spot is a priority (aka Jamie Oleksiak), that’ll basically do it for the Stars’ offseason spending.”

Cam Robinson: The Stars paid for what Heiskanen *should* be capable of long term. We saw it during the bubble run, but he hasn’t been able to replicate that level of offense any other time. It’s a worthy gamble, but you’ve gotta think the player/agent side won these negotiations.”

Miro Heiskanen is already one of the game’s best defensive defencemen with plenty of offensive upside. He hasn’t even hit his peak yet and should be well worth his new extension. pic.twitter.com/2qLmgdlatJ — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) July 17, 2021

Miro Heiskanen’s contract is massive. Just imagine what it would have been if not for the cap staying flat. Upwards of $10 or $11M methinks Offense may never reach potential until Klingberg is gone, but his game is more than just offensehttps://t.co/5XLMPTxlNl#FantasyHockey pic.twitter.com/r4Aydb3wjB — Dobber (@DobberHockey) July 17, 2021