NHL News: Dallas Stars Extend Defenseman Miro Heiskanen for Eight Years
The Dallas Stars have signed defenseman Miro Heiskanen to an eight-year contract extension worth $67.6 million, an $8.45 million AAV.
Matthew DeFranks: The final four years of the deal have a full no-movement clause.

Pierre LeBrun: Salary breakdown.

2021-22: $5 million ($3 M SB included)
2022-23: $7 million
2023-24: $10 million
2024-25: $11 million
2025-26: $11 million
2026-27: $9 million
2027-28: $8 million
2028-29: $6.6 million

Thoughts from the media

Matthew DeFranks: “Entering the summer, I thought a bridge deal would make sense for both the Stars and Heiskanen. But Dallas gave up term, Heiskanen gave up some AAV, and here we are.”

Saad Yousuf: “The Stars’ current cap space, per capfriendly, is $5.8 million. If the No. 4 defenseman spot is a priority (aka Jamie Oleksiak), that’ll basically do it for the Stars’ offseason spending.”

Cam Robinson: The Stars paid for what Heiskanen *should* be capable of long term. We saw it during the bubble run, but he hasn’t been able to replicate that level of offense any other time. It’s a worthy gamble, but you’ve gotta think the player/agent side won these negotiations.”