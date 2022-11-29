NHL News: Dallas Stars Keep Roope Hintz Around Long-Term

The Dallas Stars announced they have signed forward Roope Hintz to an eight-year, $67.6 million contract.

♠ ROOPE’S STICKING AROUND! ♠ We have signed Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season. HIP, HIP, ROOPE! 🎉#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/WKShyYnJAZ — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 29, 2022

Hintz’s new deal carries a salary cap hit of $8.45 million a season.

His new deal begins in the 2023-24 season and runs through the 2030-31 season as the Stars bought one year of Hintz’s RFA status with arbitration rights and seven years as a UFA.

8 year / $67,600,000 extension

$8,450,000 AAV The deal buys Dallas 1 RFA Arb year and 7 UFA years. https://t.co/UfuEG00k6j — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) November 29, 2022

Outside of the first year, the remaining seven years carry a no-movement clause. The first four years of the deal, Hintz gets a signing bonus with the final four years seeing him getting paid $6.9 million a season.

Roope Hintz breakdown, per a person with knowledge of the deal:

23-24: $7.5M + $4M SB

24-25: $8.25M + $3M SB (NMC)

25-26: $7M + $3M SB (NMC)

26-27: $5.25M + $2M SB (NMC)

27-28: $6.9M (NMC)

28-29: $6.9M (NMC)

29-30: $6.9M (NMC)

30-31: $6.9M (NMC) — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) November 29, 2022

This season with the Stars, Hintz has skated in all 22 contests and is tied for third on the team with 24 points (eight goals and 16 assists). In addition, Hintz is amongst the team leaders in shorthanded goals with one. He is second in assists (16) and game-winning goals (2) and is third in plus/minus with a +13. Hintz is doing this as the number one center on the team.

Roope Hintz, signed to an 8x$8.5M extension by DAL, is a dynamic and versatile two-way forward who creates chances and goals at an elite rate, especially off the rush. #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/YnwngF0NMe — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 29, 2022

Hintz’s game really went to the next level when Joe Pavelski arrived on the team. And with Jason Roberston in the mix, the Stars have one of the best top lines in the league. In 143 games as the top center on the Stars, Hintz has recorded 131 points. Not to mention the line’s expected goals for is just under 60 percent at 5v5 play since 2020, when Hintz became the top center on the team.

Per Jim Nill via the press release: “Roope is a dynamic two-way centerman who has proven to be one of the best at his position in the NHL,” Nill said. “He’s developed into one of our most versatile players, making an impact on special teams and at even strength, and can be counted on by our coaching staff in every situation. We are fortunate to have him in Victory Green for an additional eight years and look forward to his continued growth as a player.”

In his five NHL seasons, Hintz has recorded 194 points (88 goals and 106 assists) in 261 games. A big reason why the Stars extended Hintz was his play shorthanded.

Roope Hintz (8×8.45m extension with Dallas) is a strong creator and finisher of offence at all situations, a good penalty-killer without any weaknesses elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/6ujQ8PS5DS — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) November 29, 2022

Since the Stars moved to Dallas in 1993 from Minnesota, Hintz is tied for sixth in franchise history with six shorthanded goals and tied for 12th with 18 career game-winning goals. A very good two-way forward that is only getting better.

The Dallas Stars have re-signed Roope Hintz to an eight-year extension with an AAV of $8.45M. This is great deal for both sides in our eyes. Hintz has been one of the best forwards in the NHL since ~2020. Underrated player. pic.twitter.com/BTb0GyVlDs — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) November 29, 2022

Last season he set career highs in all three categories with 72 points (37 goals and 35 assists). In addition, Hintz set new career highs with three shorthanded goals and nine power-play goals. Not bad for a second-round pick (49th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

If you look around the league Per Cap Friendly Roope Hintz is the highest-paid player amongst his contemporaries in the league.

Moving forward this contract could effect several teams like the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils who have several players looking for a bump in salary.