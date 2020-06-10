NHL News: Dallas Stars, NJ Devils, LA Kings, Calgary Flames, and Masterton Nominees

Fringe NHL players and AHLers may look towards Europe for next season

Renaud Lavoie: The Dallas Stars have put Ondrej Vala on unconditional waivers.

Murat Ates: “I’m not sure if Ondrej Vala marks the beginning of a trickle or a flood but you might see more and more players with eyes on Europe pursuing this route.”

AJ Haefele: “Avs had a similar situation two weeks ago with a Russian kid. Uncertainty over an AHL season is definitely going to drive borderline players to Europe imo.”

Sean Shapiro: “To echo Murat. I’ve heard from players who are trying to get to Europe earlier then they typically would in summer signing out of fear there may not be an AHL or ECHL season in the fall”

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils interim head coach Alain Nasreddine said they’ve completed all their exit interviews with players.

Corey Masisak: Nasreddine on his interim status: “Right now it’s status quo. I haven’t heard anything.”

Pierre LeBrun: The Devils had spoken with eight to 10 potential head coaching candidates and got down to four candidates. Nasreddine is one of the final four. The coaching process is one hold right now though.

Devils ownership is talking to potential GM candidates. Interim GM Tom Fitzgerald is one of the candidates.

Kings Jeff Carter has surgery

John Hoven: Los Angeles Kings forward Jeff Carter underwent surgery last Thursday to repair his core muscle injury that he suffered back February 18th. He is expected to ready for next season.

Flames goaltender David Rittich heals from an elbow issue

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich had been dealing with an elbow injury before the season was put on hold. Goaltending coach Jordan Sigalet said yesterday that he’s 100 percent recovered from the issue.

He added that it was just a nagging issue and nothing serious. Rittich said it was bruised and stretched tendons.

2020 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominees

The PHWA: 2020 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominees.