NHL News: Dallas Stars, Ottawa Sentors, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Seattle Kraken

One Dallas Star requires surgery, and one doesn’t

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said that forward Evgenii Dadonov is recovering from an MCL strain.

Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa will be having knee surgery this offseason to clean up some things.

A frustrating process for Ottawa Senators sale

Shawn Simpson: Have been told that the four groups who are bidding to purchase the Ottawa Senators are extremely frustrated at how the process is going.

It has nothing to do with the NHL head office, it’s all on the Senators. This could drag on even more.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hiring Shane Doan

Kevin Weekes: The Toronto Maple Leafs will be hiring Shane Doan to be an assistant GM to Brad Treliving.

Anthony Mingioni: “Not a good sign for the Coyotes as one of their franchise icons leaves.”

Ron Francis takes the blame for all the Seattle Kraken expansion pick leaks

Andy Stickland: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis blames himself for all their expansion picks being leaked before the expansion draft took place.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Host: “People like tweeting out who’s going to be picked next, who’s drafted next. Ruined the whole experience like watching. Are you aware of all of this going on in real-time? Are people telling you, ‘like hey, all our picks are getting leaked?’ And did you ever get an answer how that happened?

Francis: “To be totally honest, it was probably my fault. Trying to be a nice guy, I reached out to certain teams and said ‘hey, this is who we’re taking.’ Sort of giving them a heads up.

And then I think it kind of went from there. Whether it was the play or the agent or whoever finding out and then once it got in the hands of media it was out there.

So, kind of ruined some of the piazze. Looking back on it, I’d probably handle it different. I was just trying to be nice guy and give them a head up and it kind of backfired