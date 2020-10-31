NHL News: Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Mitchell Miller

Stars bring back Honka

Dallas Stars: The Stars have signed defenseman Julius Honka to a one-year, two-way contract. Honka was a restricted free agent and played in Finland last season.

Matthew DeFranks: Honka will get $700,000 in the NHL and $90,000 in the AHL.

Cap Friendly: “Dallas had qualified Honka last summer but were unable to come to terms with the young defenceman. As result, Honka played in Finland all of last season but remained on the Stars Reserve List.”

Maple Leafs re-sign Anderson and bring back Hutchinson

Puck Pedia: The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed restricted free agent Joey Anderson to a three-year contract with a $750,000 salary cap hit.

The Leafs are now $1.25 million over the salary cap ceiling with 23 players under contract – 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Luke Fox: The Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Michael Hutchinson to a two-year, two-way deal with a cap hit of $725,000.

Chris Johnston: “Remember that Toronto will have to pass No. 3 goalie Aaron Dell through waivers before assigning him to the AHL Marlies. So this is added insurance. Hutchinson is also now eligible to meet the goalie exposure requirements in the Seattle expansion draft.”

Blue Jackets re-sign MacInnis

Araon Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed restricted free agent forward Ryan MacInnis to a one-year, two-way deal.

Remaining RFAs for the Blue Jackets – Pierre-Luc Dubois and Vladislav Gavrikov.

Miller out of UND’s hockey program

Sportsnet: The Arizona Coyotes had renounced Mitchell Miller’s draft rights on Thursday, and yesterday the University of North Dakota announced that he is no longer part of their hockey program. UND president Andrew Armacost in a statement:

“I have been closely monitoring the situation concerning men’s hockey student-athlete Mitchell Miller, who was involved in a situation as a youth in 2016. We expect our students to live by our values in the classroom, in the community and when representing the university on the field of play,”

Armacost added that the freshman Miller can remain at school to study.