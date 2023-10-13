NHL News: Danault Fined, Stars, Panthers, Kings, Predators, Kraken, and Golden Knights

Phillip Danault fined

NHL Player Safety: Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault was fined $5,000 for slashing Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Defenseman Zach Werenski left last night’s game with a quad contusion.

Zach Werenski leaves the game following a scary knee-on-knee collision with Garnet Hathaway. Hathaway was given a 2-minute minor for kneeing on the play. pic.twitter.com/X01AzYFR55 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 13, 2023

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. Hintz was able to participate in some practices this week but he didn’t get into one preseason game.

“He’s making a lot of progress,” DeBoer said. “I think it was close. I think if it’s a playoff game, he’s probably playing, but we have five days after tonight, so the risk-reward of it didn’t make sense.”

The Stars don’t play again until next Tuesday.

Derek Van Diest: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett missed their game last night due to a lower-body injury.

“He won’t be too much longer, but he’s not here (in Minnesota),” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Thursday.

Los Angeles Kings: The Los Angeles Kings have placed forward Viktor Arvidsson on the LTIR.

Puck Pedia: “ The #GoKingsGo sent Laferriere/Kaliyev down & called up Turcotte/Clarke, then put Arvidsson on LTIR. This reduced their LTIR capture by $11.5K, but by including Turcotte/Clarke when they set LTIR, they now have room for their perf bonuses while in LTIR.”

Sportsnet: Nashville Predators defenseman Luke Schenn missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Sportsnet: Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev missed last night’s game after being injured on Tuesday from a Brett Howden hit. Howden was suspended for two games for the hit.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. He suffered the injury on Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken.