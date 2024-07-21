NHL News: Daniel Sprong Takes Risk And More

Daniel Sprong Signs In Vancouver

Hunter Crowther of The Daily Faceoff: Eventually, Daniel Sprong was going to sign somewhere. It was a matter of time. Naturally, the Forward took a gamble on the Vancouver Canucks and vice versa.

So, the Canucks signed Sprong to a one year, $975,000 AAV contract on Saturday. The former Detroit Red Wings’ Right Wing piled up 43 points in 76 games last year. That included 18 goals and 25 assists with a total of 12 power-play points.

Sprong did all this while only playing 12 minutes a contest. The year before he produced 46 points in 66 games with the same basic role in Seattle. His average ice time then was a mere 11:25.

At the least, Sprong is taking a chance on the hope of playing a little more with some of the best power-play threats in the NHL. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and J.T. Miller could be a big boost to the Forward’s special-teams production.

Vancouver adds another offensive threat with limited downside.

More On That “Gamble”

Daniel Wagner of Vancouver Is Awesome: Why did it take so long for Sprong to sign as an unrestricted free agent? That is a great question with a simple answer.

There are sheltered players and then there is the Winger. Detroit played him for a mere 12 minutes a night last year and he still saw the second most shots allowed and chances at 5-on-5.

However, this is an elite player who can produce offensive numbers at even strength or on the power play. If Rick Tocchet can get rid of some of those nasty puck watching habits, Vancouver could have a heck of a player on its hands.

And to think, all it cost was $975,000.

A Good Fit Perhaps…

NHL.com: Patrick Alvin and the Vancouver Canucks seem to feel that Sprong is an excellent fit for what Vancouver wants to do.

“Bringing in another solid winger will be a boost for our club this season,” said Allvin. “Daniel has matured a lot as a player and has shown he can contribute offensively when called upon. His addition up front will give us better depth and should help with more balanced scoring throughout our forward group.”

After all, one cannot have enough offense in this league.