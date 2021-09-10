NHL News: David Backes, Charlie Coyle, Tyler Seguin, NY Rangers and NHL Alumni

David Backes retires as a Blue

Andy Strickland: David Backes signs a one-day contract with the St. Louis Blues and retires.

Jeremy Rutherford: Backes: “How I hope to be remembered is a guy that gave it all and did everything in my power, didn’t waste an opportunity, left it all on the ice and was a great teammate to the guys that I was wearing the same sweater as.”

Jeremy Rutherford: Backes continued: “The statistical component of it – the on-ice success as a team – that is what it is. But if I am remembered as a guy that was dependable, responsible, that cared for people, and then went out and did it myself, to me that’s all that matters as I leave this game.”

David Backes, announcing his retirement, was a really good two-way defensive centre in his prime. Great career. #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/3PKQR69m2E — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 9, 2021

Charlie Coyle will be limited in training camp

Amalie Benjamin: Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle said that at the start of training camp he could have some limitations but added that by the time the season starts he should be fully ready.

Artem Anisimov gets a PTO

Cap Friendly: The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Artem Anisimov to a PTO.

Anisimov played in 19 games for the Ottawa Senators last season.

Rangers announce some arena protocols

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers announce protocol in an email to the season ticket subscribers.

“In accordance with government and league mandates”…those 12 and over must show proof of at least one dose of vaccine. Children 4-through-11 will need proof of negative COVID test, younger than 4 no requirements.”

Larry Brooks: Fans that are fully vaccinated won’t be required to wear a mask while in the arena. Kids that are aged 2-11 will be required a wear a mask except when they are eating and drinking.

Tyler Seguin doing better after getting COVID

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin said that early this offseason he got COVID-19 that had knocked him on his “ass for a couple of weeks” even though he has double vaccinated.

“I feel better every day,” Seguin said. “Just another eye-opener for me, just realizing that this thing is still real and affects so many people. It’s a crazy time right now. It was honestly confusing because I’m double vaccinated. I wasn’t doing anything stupid or anything like that but maybe you have a little bit of ignorance thinking you’re more invincible being double-vaxxed. … It kind of humbled me. I’m happy that I got over it peacefully and feeling more normal now.”

Seguin took a couple of weeks off and returned to the ice last week. He’s dealt with hip and quad issues in the past and is getting close to 100 percent.

Former players seeking help from the NHL Alumni

NHL Alumni: (August 25th) “If you or a family member are in need of help, don’t hesitate to contact us for confidential assistance. It’s ok to not be ok. We are all on one TEAM and together, we can make tomorrow better than today.”