NHL News: David Krejci Retires, and Rodion Amirov Passes Away

David Krejci retires from the NHL

Boston Bruins: A statement from David Krejci: “After 15 full NHL seasons I have decided to retire from the best league in the world.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cam Neely and Don Sweeney for allowing me to take my time with my decision and announcement. I also want to thank the Jacobs family and the entire Bruins organization for believing in me over and over again and giving me the opportunity to be part of this amazing family for so many years.

When I was drafted in 2004, I had no idea that I would be working with such incredible and driven people who would lead us to 3 Stanley Cup Finals, and winning the ultimate goal in 2011. I have made so many great friendships throughout the organization. You have always been there for me whenever I needed something and I will always be here for you.” (remainder of his statement)

Boston Bruins: David Pastrnak on Krejci: “He’s been my best friend since I got here. I’m really going to miss him. I have so many memories that make me think of him, especially. And that’s the beauty of hockey – I found a friend for the rest of my life… in 20-30 years from now, he’s still going to be my friend and that’s the beauty of the sport.”

Congratulations to David Krejci on a fantastic 15-year NHL career! He posted 786 points over 1,032 games, 128 points in 160 playoff games, and hoisted the #StanleyCup — all with the @NHLBruins! Krejci also finished fifth in all-time NHL points among Czechia players. pic.twitter.com/FVOF7Y7Ti4 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) August 14, 2023

Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov passes away

Dan Milstein: “It is we great sadness that we announce the passing of Rodion Amirov. Two years ago, Rodion was diagnosed with a brain tumour. From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career. We will always remember his courage, his desire, his will, his smile, all of the great things about him.

We’d like to thank his doctors, who took great care of him. We’d like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs and his KHL – Salavat Yulayev Ufa team. Both did everything possible to help in any way, do whatever was necessary for Rodion and the Amirov family. And we’d like to thank hockey fans all over the world who sent notes of encouragement and best wishes over the past two years. They meant so much to the Amirov family.”

Toronto Maple Leafs: Brendan Shanahan statement: “The entire Maple Leafs organization is devastated by this tragic loss. Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodion’s positivity inspired everyone around him, and he made lasting impressions with our team and fans in his brief visits to Toronto.

It’s incredibly sad to see a young man with so much promise taken from us so soon. We offer our deepest condolences to Rodion’s family and friends as we mourn this loss together.”

John Tavares: “It’s incredibly hard to comprehend the loss of Rodion. His smile and joy for life & hockey was infectious. My teammates & I are grateful for our time spent with him & forever inspired by his courageous fight. Condolences to his loved ones. We’ll miss him dearly.”

Pittsburgh Penguins: Penguins GM and former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas statement: “The Pittsburgh Penguins join the Toronto Maple Leafs and the entire hockey community in mourning the loss of Rodion Amirov.

Our thoughts and whole heart are with this parents and family. Their optimism and amazing outlook on life throughout Rodion’s battle were unwavering and incredible.

Personally, I am so sad for the loss of such a wonderful young man with so much potential. His unabashed positivity – even when faced with an awful diagnosis – will stay with me forever. Rodion was such an example of courage and I am certain that his spirit has touched and will live on in everyone lucky enough to have known him.”