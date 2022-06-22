NHL News: DeBoer, Woodcroft, Game 3 Viewership, Lightning and Avs Injury Notes

The Stars will introduce DeBoer today
Saad Yousuf: Peter DeBoer was announced as the Dallas Stars next head coach and he will be introduced today at 11:00 am local time.
Pierre LeBrun: DeBoer signs a four-year contract at $4.25 million per season.
Woodcroft gets a three-year deal from the Oilers
Nick Kypreos: The Edmonton Oilers remove the interim tag from Jay Woodcroft and sign him to a three-year contract.
Two more teams make coaching hires, five to go
Chris Johnston: Updated look at the coaching hires and those still looking
Lane Lambert –> N.Y. Islanders
Martin St. Louis –> Montreal Canadiens
Bruce Cassidy –> Vegas Golden Knights
John Tortorella –> Philadelphia Flyers
Jay Woodcroft –> Edmonton Oilers
Peter DeBoer –> Dallas Stars
Still pending:
Winnipeg Jets
Boston Bruins
Detroit Red Wings
Chicago Blackhawks
Florida Panthers
Game 3 draws over 9 million viewers
Ryan Boulding: Game 3 on ESPN drew 9.07 million viewers according to @Deadline.
The game had a rating of 3.2 among 25-54 year-olds and a 2.7 rating among 18-49 year-olds.
Lightning, Avs injury notes
Steven Ellis: Tampa Bay Lightning coach John Cooper said that forward Brayden Point is day-to-day and doubtful for Game 4.
Cooper believes that Nikita Kucherov will play tonight but adds “I’m not Kuch.”
Tom Gulitti: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Andre Burakovsky remained back in Colorado to get treatment on his injured hand. He could skate there today.
Forward Nazem Kadri skated with the extras again yesterday. Bednar said that Kadri could become an option for the Avs at some point this series.
Nazem Kadri is skating with the main group today. pic.twitter.com/ZP6NqfaTwG
— Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) June 21, 2022