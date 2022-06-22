NHL News: DeBoer, Woodcroft, Game 3 Viewership, Lightning and Avs Injury Notes

The Stars will introduce DeBoer today

Saad Yousuf: Peter DeBoer was announced as the Dallas Stars next head coach and he will be introduced today at 11:00 am local time.

Pierre LeBrun: DeBoer signs a four-year contract at $4.25 million per season.

Woodcroft gets a three-year deal from the Oilers

Nick Kypreos: The Edmonton Oilers remove the interim tag from Jay Woodcroft and sign him to a three-year contract.

Two more teams make coaching hires, five to go

Chris Johnston: Updated look at the coaching hires and those still looking

Lane Lambert –> N.Y. Islanders

Martin St. Louis –> Montreal Canadiens

Bruce Cassidy –> Vegas Golden Knights

John Tortorella –> Philadelphia Flyers

Jay Woodcroft –> Edmonton Oilers

Peter DeBoer –> Dallas Stars

Still pending:

Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins

Detroit Red Wings

Chicago Blackhawks

Florida Panthers

Game 3 draws over 9 million viewers

Ryan Boulding: Game 3 on ESPN drew 9.07 million viewers according to @Deadline.

The game had a rating of 3.2 among 25-54 year-olds and a 2.7 rating among 18-49 year-olds.

Lightning, Avs injury notes

Steven Ellis: Tampa Bay Lightning coach John Cooper said that forward Brayden Point is day-to-day and doubtful for Game 4.

Cooper believes that Nikita Kucherov will play tonight but adds “I’m not Kuch.”

Tom Gulitti: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Andre Burakovsky remained back in Colorado to get treatment on his injured hand. He could skate there today.

Forward Nazem Kadri skated with the extras again yesterday. Bednar said that Kadri could become an option for the Avs at some point this series.