NHL News: Detroit Red Wings, Arizona Coyotes and the Vegas Golden Knights

One arbitration hearing left

Cap Friendly: There is only one arbitration hearing date and it’s scheduled for Thursday.

Jake Walman and the Detroit Red Wings.

The Coyotes re-sign Lawson Crouse

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes have re-signed forward Lawson Crouse to a five-year contract extension with an AAV of $4.3 million.

2022-23: $3.6 million

2023-24: $4.6 million

2024-25: $4.6 million

2025-26: $4.8 million

2026-27: $3.8 million

Craig Morgan: Was told that the Coyotes and Crouse’s camp were in the room to have their arbitration hearing but got a deal done last minute.

Lawson Crouse, signed 5x$4.3M by ARI, is a physical middle six winger who has improved in his past three seasons but remains very limited offensively. Poor passing ability and creates almost all his chances off the rush. #Yotes pic.twitter.com/dqnHSszzYT — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 8, 2022

The Arizona Coyotes have re-signed Lawson Crouse to a five-year deal with an AAV of $4.3M. Crouse is middle-six forward, old-type hockey player. We don’t like this deal from Coyotes’ perspective a lot. pic.twitter.com/1aJjwUxbHV — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) August 8, 2022

The Golden Knights re-sign Nicolas Roy

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed forward Nicolas Roy to a five-year contract with a $3 million salary cap hit.

2022-23: $3.5 million

2023-24: $3.5 million

2024-25: $3 3 million

2025-26: $2.5 million

2026-27: $2.5 million

The contract buys three years of unrestricted free agency and has no trade protection.

Puck Pedia: The Golden Knights are now $6.6 million over the salary cap with 21 players under contract – 12 forwards, six defensemen and three goaltenders.

Shea Weber ($7.86 million) will go on the LTIR, so they basically have $1.3 million in cap space.

Remaining RFAs: Nicholas Hague and Jake Leschyshyn.