NHL News: Devils, Avs, Pronger, Williams, Return to Play schedule, Free Agency and Minimum Salaries

Ruff will be leading the Devils

Kevin Weekes: The New Jersey Devils will name Lindy Ruff their next head coach and will remove the interim tag from GM Tom Fitzgerald.

Avs AHL team signs a defenseman

Ryan S. Clark: The Colorado Eagles (AHL) have signed defenseman Keaton Middleton. Middleton spent the last two seasons with the San Jose Barracuda.

Pronger leaves the Panthers

Florida Panthers PR: Chris Pronger has left the Florida Panthers organization. GM Dale Tallon:

“We want to thank Chris for his invaluable contributions to the Florida Panthers organization. Since joining our hockey operations staff in 2017, Chris approached his role with great passion and provided our team with a fresh and unique perspective. A true professional, champion and proud family man, we wish Chris, Lauren and the Pronger family the very best in their new business endeavor, Well Inspired Travels.”

Williams on tightening the group before leaving for the Hub city

Dan Rosen: Carolina Hurricanes forward Justin Williams said that before going to the Hub cities, players need to tighten their circle of who they visit with. It is up to the players and their teammates to call them out when they are not.

Dan Rosen: Williams adds: “What you do affects everybody else. That’s pretty much the basis of what a team is anyway, you’re only as strong as your weakest link, but at this point your weakest link can take down your whole team.”

Return to Play schedule

Frank Seravalli: Tentative Return to Play schedule:

July 24: Travel to hubs

July 25: Exhibition games

July 30: Qualif. round begins

Aug. 9: First round of playoffs begins

Aug. 23: Second round begins

Sept. 6: Conf Finals begin

Sept. 20: SCF begins

Oct. 2: Last poss. game of SCF

Frank Seravalli: Dates are all subject to change. They could be pushed back by a few days as they had hoped to open training camp on July 10th but they aren’t likely to open until the 13th.

Renaud Lavoie: If everything goes as planned, training camp for the 2020-21 season will begin on November 17th with the season starting on December 1st.

NHL free agency and minimum salaries

Renaud Lavoie: NHL free agency should open up October 9th or seven days after the Stanley Cup is awarded.

Renaud Lavoie: In the new CBA, the interview period for unrestricted free agents is no longer.

Renaud Lavoie: Minimum salaries for the next six seasons.

2020-21 $700,000

2021-22 $750,000

2022-23 $750,000

2023-24 $775,000

2024-25 $775,000

2025-26 $775,000