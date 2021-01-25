NHL News: Devils, Blue Jackets, Canucks, Avs, Sabres, Stars, Wild, Islanders and Capitals

Two Devils on COVID Protocol list, waiting for two others

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood and forward Jesper Bratt have been added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol absence list.

As of late yesterday afternoon, there hadn’t been anyone traced from Blackwood’s situation.

Aaron Dell and Sami Vatanen still need to be added to the COVID protocol list, go through the quarantine process, and then will be able to join the team.

Roslovic’s deal

Puck Pedia: Cap hit for Jack Roslovic‘s contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets is $2,030,952 and $1,838,362 next season.

Believe his contract was filed after the deadline on Saturday, so the signing was 11 days into the season on Sunday.

Pettersson changing agents

Elliotte Friedman: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson is in the last year of his contract and is in the process of changing agents.

Elliotte Friedman: Word is that Pettersson will join CAA with Pat Brisson and JP Barry.

Graves scratched

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves was made a healthy scratch last night.

Roster shuffle for the Sabres

Mike Harrington: The Buffalo Sabres have activated forward Kyle Okposo from the IR, recalled Casey Mittelstadt from their taxi squad, and loaned Dylan Cozens to their taxi squad.

Mike Harrington: Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said it’s all part of the plan for Cozens. Krueger added that they needed to get Mittelstadt back in the lineup and that “it felt like a good time for Dylan to take a breath.”

Burakovsky returns

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky returned to the lineup.

Dubinsky to the LTIR

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets have placed forward Brandon Dubinsky on the LTIR. Dubinsky missed all of last season with a chronic wrist injury.

Benn out

Matt DeFranks: Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Talbot out

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot is day-to-day.

Islanders activate Dal Col

Arthur Staple: The New York Islanders have activated forward Michael Dal Colle from the IR. Kieffer Bellows was assigned to the taxi squad.

Wilson day-to-day

JJ Regan: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that Tom Wilson is still day-to-day. He missed yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.