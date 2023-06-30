NHL News: Devils, Sabres, Senators, Avs, Bruins, Blachkawks, and Predators

The Devils re-sign Shane Bowers

Puck Pedia: The New Jersey Devils re-sign forward Shane Bowers to a one-year deal with a $775,000 NHL salary a $125,000 in the minors.

Sabres prospect out four to six months

Elliotte Friedman: Buffalo Sabres prospect Jack Quinn suffered an Achilles tendon injury during training this past week that required surgery. He could be out for four to six months and will miss the start of the season.

Lance Lysowski: A source who is close to the Jack Quinn situation expects the recovery to be closer to the six months. Would put him out until late December.

The Senators re-sign Jacob Larsson

Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators have re-signed defenseman Jacob Larsson to a one-year, two-way contract. He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $325,000 in the minors.

Murray Pam: The Senators weren’t going to qualify Larsson. He signed a league minimum, two-way deal.

The Avs don’t qualify Ryan Merkley and Denis Malgin

Peter Baugh: The Colorado Avalanche did not qualify defenseman Ryan Merkley and forward Denis Malgin. They will be UFAs on July 1st.

The Bruins not qualifying two

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins are not qualifying Kai Wissman and Sam Asselin.

The Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry‘s rights from the Lightning

TSN: The Chicago Blackhawks send the Tampa Bay Lightning a 2024 seventh-round pick for the rights to Corey Perry.

Mark Lazerus: Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on trading for pending UFA Corey Perry: “Probably a guy you hate to play against, you love to have on your team. That’s how we hope it’ll play out.”

Frank Seravalli: The Blackhawks want Perry’s leadership and compete. Coach Luke Richardson was with Perry in Montreal and was a big fan. Perry will get other interest if he goes to free agency.

Eduardo A. Encina: “So trading Perry gives the Blackhawks exclusive negotiating rights w/ him until free agency opens noon Sat. If a deal doesn’t get done by then, he still hits the open market. At age 38, Perry has made it clear he still has hockey left in him, but wants another chance to win a Cup”

Poile makes one final trade as the Predators GM

Michael Russo: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that he previously talked to Nashville Predators GM David Poile well before the draft about the possibility of making his final trade him.

Happen in the seventh round – Predators received the Devils No. 218 pick for a 2024 seventh-round pick.