NHL News: Devils, Sharks, Ducks, Canadiens, Stars, Blackhawks, Predators, Blues, and More

The New Jersey Devils trade Mackenzie Blackwood

Mike Morreale: The Devils have traded goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to the San Jose Sharks for a 2023 6th-round pick (No. 164).

The San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks make a minor move

Cap Friendly: The San Jose Sharks trade the rights to Andrej Sustr for Andrew Agozzino.

The Montreal Canadiens trade for Alex Newhook

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens acquire the rights to RFA forward Alex Newhook for a 2023 first-round pick (No. 31 that originally belonged to the Florida Panthers), 2023 second-round pick (No. 37) and defenseman Gianni Fairbrother.

The Dallas Stars re-sign Evgenii Dadonov

Cap Friendly: The Dallas Stars re-signed forward Evgenii Dadonov to a two-year extension with a $2.25 million cap hit.

2023-24: $2.25 million

2024-25: $2.25 million

Dadonov gets a 10-team no-trade list each year.

The Blackhawks sign Nick Foligno

Dan Rosen: The Chicago Blackhawks signed forward Nick Foligno to a one-year contract at $4 million. The Blackhawks acquired the rights to Foligno, as well as forward Taylor on Monday in a trade with the Bruins.

Nick Foligno is obviously not worth $4 million a year in cap space for any other team. But when you need to hit the floor/want good leadership vibes for a year, whatever. pic.twitter.com/Q6GFxslf0O — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 27, 2023

The Nashville Predators sign Jake Livingstone

Michael Gallagher: The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Jake Livingstone to a two-year, two-way contract with a $775,000 salary cap hit.

Alex Daugherty: “Jake Livingstone should contend right away for a top six spot on the #Preds‘ defense, even with everyone healthy. He showed real promise last year as a puck-moving blueliner with good hockey smarts.”

The Seattle Kraken re-sign Gustav Olofsson

Puck Pedia: The Seattle Kraken have re-signed defenseman Gustav Olofsson to a two-year contract extension with a $775,000 cap hit.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL, $350,000 in the minors with $400,000 guaranteed.

The Arizona Coyotes re-sign Ryan McGregor

Puck Pedia: The Arizona Coyotes have re-signed forward Ryan McGregor to a one-year contract. He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $90,000 in the minors.

Ottawa Senators restricted free agents

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that they won’t qualify forward Dylan Gambrell.

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators will qualify Shane Pinto, Erik Brannstrom, Egor Sokolov, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Kevin Mandolese.

St. Louis Blues restricted free agents

Cap Friendly: The St. Louis Blues have qualified Hugh McGing, Alexey Toropchenko, and Tyler Tucker.

The Blues won’t be qualifying Logan Brown, Dmitri Samorukov, and Brady Lyle and they will become UFAs.

The Anaheim Ducks unlikely to qualify Max Comtois

Elliotte Friedman: Talk is that the Anaheim Ducks won’t be qualifying forward Max Comtois and he’ll become a UFA.

Cap Friendly: Comtois was owed a $2.445 million qualifying offer.