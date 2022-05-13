NHL News: Devils sign Vilen, and the 2021-22 Hart Trophy Finalists
Up next
Author
The Devils sign Topias Vilen

New Jersey Devils: The Devils have signed 2021 fifth round, 129th overall, defenseman Topias Vilen to a three-year entry-level contract.

Vilen will attend the Devils development camp this summer.

Hart Trophy Finalists

NHL Public Relations: The 2021-22 Hart Trophy finalists are Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) and Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers)