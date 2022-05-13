NHL News: Devils sign Vilen, and the 2021-22 Hart Trophy Finalists

The Devils sign Topias Vilen

New Jersey Devils: The Devils have signed 2021 fifth round, 129th overall, defenseman Topias Vilen to a three-year entry-level contract.

Vilen will attend the Devils development camp this summer.

Hart Trophy Finalists

NHL Public Relations: The 2021-22 Hart Trophy finalists are Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) and Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers)

Auston Matthews is seeking to become the third player in @MapleLeafs history to capture the Hart Memorial Trophy and and first since Ted Kennedy in 1954-55. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/VsKEXHL9yz — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 12, 2022

Connor McDavid is vying to become just the third player in NHL history to take home the Hart Memorial Trophy three times before turning 26 (age as of final day of regular season), after Wayne Gretzky (7x) and Bobby Orr (3x). #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/MkFFXOq1yD — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 12, 2022