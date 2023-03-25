NHL News: Devon Levi, Cutter Gauthier, Arizona Coyotes, World Cup of Hockey, and A.J. Greer

Devon Levi still waiting

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi continues to wait for his immigration paperwork to be finalized. Levi added: “It’s out of my control, so I can’t really think about it. But how I was thinking about it is you can’t keep the beast tamed in the cage for too long.”

Cutter Gauthier returning to school next season

Elliott Friedman: Philadelphia Flyers 2022 first-round pick, fifth overall, Cutter Gauthier, will be returning to Boston College for his sophomore season.

Likely not much of a surprise and a good move for his development.

Statement from the NHL on Coyotes’ minority owner

NHL: NHL’s statement on Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway.

“The National Hockey League is aware of the arrest of Arizona Coyotes’ minority owner Andrew Barroway. Pending further information, he has been suspended indefinitely.”

Helene Elliott: The Aspen Daily News is reporting Barroway is facing a felony strangulation charge.

On the World Cup of Hockey

TSN: The majority of NHL GMs would like to see the World Cup of Hockey in fall, but players prefer in-season according to Darren Dreger.

“Interesting to note that the majority of the general managers who favour the return of the World Cup also want it in September. Not in February, because of the trade deadline, because of the looming playoffs, and we know Pierre that the NHL Players’ Association seem to be focused on February 2025.”

Pierre LeBrun adds that the Russian invasion of Ukraine postponed the 2024 World Cup and it could still be an issue.

“And because of that, this is going to lead to this decision – I think – if the players truly want to push ahead for a World Cup of Hockey, they’re going to have to have a best-on-best tournament without Russia because the European Hockey Federations aren’t going to want to take part the tournament with Russia.”

Bruins forward A.J. Greer suspended

NHL Player Safety: Boston Bruins forward A.J. Greer was suspended for one game for cross-checking Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman.