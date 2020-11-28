NHL News: Divisional Alignment and AHL Talks Continues

NHL still kicking around Divisional ideas for the 2020-21 NHL season

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Canadian division seems like a lock, but sources say the NHL continues to tweak potential U.S. divisions. There have been a few ideas, and some teams are talking to the league about where they’d like to end up. As of yesterday, divisions are not a done deal. The NHLPA may have seen the NHLs models as they would have to sign off on it as well.

How would name the divisions and lay to them out.

Patrick Division

Boston, Buffalo, New Jersey, Islanders, Rangers, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington.

Norris Division

Carolina, Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, Florida, Minnesota, Nashville, Tampa Bay.

Adams Division

Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Dallas, Los Angeles, St. Louis, San Jose, Vegas.

Smythe Division

Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg.

There are some divisional models that have Pittsburgh with the ‘central group’ and Carolina with the ‘east group.’ A source said yesterday that Pittsburgh would like to be in a division with rivals Philadelphia. The two Florida teams would like to be in the same division as Carolina for travel reasons.

Minnesota and St. Louis could easily flip-flop divisions. It’s not ideal for teams that are in the Central time zone.

There will also be a little re-alignment next season when the Seattle Kraken join the league.

AHL season about supply and development

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: If/when the AHL season begins, the season will be about supply and development as opposed to making money.

“It’s got to make sense,” began Scott Howson, the AHL’s new president and CEO. “If we’re able to play it’s going to be more about player supply and player development this year than anything else. Without fans in the buildings, it’s certainly not going to be about any meaningful revenue. So yes, we’re going to want to know what the NHL is doing before we finalize what our plan is going to be.”

There are lots of questions that will need to be answered. 12 AHL teams are not owned by NHL teams, so what support will the NHL give? Three Western Canadian teams have their AHL affiliates in the U.S. so how can they call up when there is the 14-day quarantine? The Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames looked at bringing their teams up to Canada but they decided there’s not enough room at their arenas as they also host WHL teams. There may also be issues for U.S. teams crossing State lines.

Howson added that not all AHL teams may play this year, though there is a strong desire more most.