NHL News: Domi, Three Canadiens Test Positive, Kaut, Wild, and Injury Updates

Domi decision delayed, reported of at least three Canadiens test positive

Chris Johnston: Max Domi of the Montreal Canadiens will wait seven to 10 days before deciding if he will participate in the Phase 3 training camp or not. He has Type 1 Diabetes. Waiting will give each side time to see how safe the environment is.

Arpon Basu of The Athletic: Sources have said that at least three Montreal Canadiens players have tested positive for COVID-19. The NHL and Canadiens declined to comment.

Players have until 5:00 PM ET today to exercise their right to opt-out.

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin on Domi waiting to make a decision.

“Considering Max’s health condition (Type 1 diabetes), both parties have agreed to take this responsible approach and to take this time to evaluate the ongoing situation, in order to make the best decision for Max’s health at the end of this period,” general manager Marc Bergevin said Sunday in a statement.

Avs omit Kaut

Adrian Dater: The Colorado Avalanche didn’t include Martin Kaut on their training camp roster. Kaut had played in nine NHL games this season. If he were to play in one more game it would burn a year of his entry-level deal.

Wild GM tells team to stay home

Emily Kaplan: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin to his team on their training camp and not being in a bubble environment just yet: “Stay home as much as you can, try to stay out of the bars. Just be smart. Not just for us but for the league—we want this to get off the ground”

Little info will be released on injuries

NHLPA: Statement on how injuries will be reported.