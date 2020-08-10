NHL News: Draft Lottery, Panthers, Coyotes, Stars, Wild, and Golden Knights

NHL draft lottery tonight at 6:00 PM ET

Greg Wyshynski: Gary Bettman will be pulling the winning lottery ball live on-air and not behind closed doors.

Panthers will be searching for a new GM

Sportsnet: The Florida Panthers and president of hockey operations and general manager Dale Tallon have parted ways. Tallon’s contract had expired on July 1st but was extended until after their season. It was a mutual decision that the sides would part ways.

“For the last decade, Dale raised the team’s profile, attracted key players to South Florida and brought character and class to our franchise,” Viola said. “When we purchased the Panthers in 2013, we did so with a singular goal — to win a Stanley Cup. We have not seen our efforts come to fruition. We will now begin an organizational search for the next General Manager.”

The Panthers are believed to be looking to fill the new vacancy externally.

Player notes

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz took part in full practice yesterday. It was the first time that he completed practice since suffering his injury – an elbow to the head from Ryan Reaves in their exhibition game. He is getting closer but is still not there yet.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta was on the ice for 20 minutes after practice. He’s expected to go on the ice today with the extra skaters and if all goes well, he could join practice on Tuesday with the main group.

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop and forward Tyler Seguin were deemed unfit to play yesterday.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild prospect Kirill Kaprizov will be flying to Minnesota today after he received his U.S. work visa. It will be his first time being in the city, his second time in North America.

Stephen Whyno: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty will practice with teammates in Edmonton today. Yesterday, he got through the quarantine period after he received his fourth negative test.

SinBin.Vegas: Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer expects that Pacioretty will be ready for Game 1 against the Chicago Blackhawks.