NHL News: Drouin, Erne, Byfield, Smith, Spezza and Thornton

Drouin takes a personal leave of absence

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin has been placed on the LTIR and has taken a personal leave of absence. He was a late scratch on Friday and has missed three more games with what the team saying was a non-COVID related illness.

When asked if Drouin could return before the end of the regular season or start of the playoffs, coach Dominique Ducharme would only say.

“The most important thing right now is Jo taking care of what he needs to take care of. When I hear his name this morning, I don’t think about hockey, I think about the person.”

Erne on the COVID list

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Adam Erne was added to the NHL COVID protocol related absence list. Erne was on the COVID list back in January as well.

Byfield’s debut

NHL Public Relations: Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield made his NHL debut last night at 18-years old and 252 days.

Smith close to another GP bonus

Puck Pedia: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith hit another games played threshold and has now hit four, for a bonus total of $137,000.

Puck Pedia: Smith can earn another $34,000 for playing in two more regular season games.

For the playoffs, he can earn $125,000 if the Oilers win their first-round series and he plays in two games. Same money and conditions for round two as well.

Spezza on helping AHL players

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza on why he suggested to teammates that they should pool some money together for players on the Toronto Marlies (AHL).

“I don’t really want to get into too much, but obviously we’re a big family here. We feel for those guys. I got to know a lot of those Marlies really well through training with them in the summer – great kids. You don’t like seeing anybody go through a tough time, and those guys are grinding in a tough season and following all the COVID rules for them and also so that we can have good success with avoiding COVID. We’re all part of the same organization and same team, and it’s important for us, so we recognize those guys.”

