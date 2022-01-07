NHL News: Ducks, Canadiens, Waivers, Thornton, Voracek, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

Ducks-Red Wings rescheduled

NHL Public Relations: Last night’s Anaheim Ducks game has been postponed and rescheduled.

“The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting the Anaheim Ducks, tonight’s game versus the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9.”

Canadiens shut down

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens and their AHL affiliate in Laval have been shut down through January 8th.

The Canadiens next game is scheduled for January 12th in Boston. Home games for the Canadiens on January 4, 6, 8, 10 and 15 have already been postponed.

Nash claimed and Ritchie on waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Arizona Coyotes have claimed forward Riley Nash off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Elliotte Friedman: The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Nick Ritchie on waivers.

Puck Pedia: “The #Leafsforever put 26 y/o LW Nick Ritchie on waivers.

Yr 1/2 $2.5M Cap Hit then UFA 1G 8P in 30GP

On ice 39% 5v5 GF, 50.8% DFF (-4.7% rel team), 51.6% Corsi (-1.5% rel) 0.95 5v5 Points/60″

Nick Ritchie, placed on waivers by TOR, is a bottom six power forward who is okay at generating offensive chances in tight but has not been able to finish them this season. Oh, and he’s taken 54 more minor penalties than he’s drawn since 2018. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Vm3eguKNyA — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 6, 2022

1,700 games for Jumbo Joe

1,700 @nhl games. Only the sixth in league history to do it. Absolutely legendary, Jumbo 👏 pic.twitter.com/BaZOUv1MnU — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 7, 2022

1,000 games for Voracek

Congratulations to Jakub Voracek (@jachobe) for reaching this incredible milestone! 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/BYlVZ1ziV8 — NHL (@NHL) January 7, 2022

In COVID protocol

Anaheim Ducks: Goaltender John Gibson, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Sam Carrick, and forward Vinni Lettieri have been placed in COVID protocol.

Carter Baum: Chicago Blackhawks Brandon Hagel, Sam Lafferty, and Erik Gustafsson were placed in COVID protocol.

Minnesota Wild: Forward Brandon Duhaime is in COVID protocol.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Andreas Johnsson has been put in COVID protocol.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin has been placed in COVID protocol.

Tom Gulitti: The St. Louis Blues have placed forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defensemen Scott Perunovich and Jake Walman in COVID protocol.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Going into COVID protocol are forward Jansen Harkins, defenseman Dylan DeMelo and goaltender Arvid Holm.

David Quadrelli: Vancouver Canucks forward Alex Chiasson has tested positive according to coach Bruce Boudreau.

Out of COVID protocol

Eric Stephens: Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras is out of protocol.

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres forwards Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons and Mark Jankowski are out of COVID protocol.

LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown and defenseman Olli Maatta have been activated from the COVID protocol list.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker has been removed from COVID protocol.

David Quadrelli: Vancouver Canucks are hopeful that Brock Boeser and Phil Di Giuseppe can return today.