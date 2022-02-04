NHL News: Ducks hire Verbeek, and NHL All-Star Skills events and participants

The Ducks hire Verbeek as their next GM

Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks have named Pat Verbeek their sixth general manager in franchise history.

“Susan and I are delighted to welcome Pat Verbeek to our community to guide our hockey club as the next General Manager of the Anaheim Ducks,” said Ducks Owners Henry and Susan Samueli. “Pat’s outstanding work ethic and vast knowledge of the game as a successful executive and player throughout his 35-plus years in the NHL make him an outstanding fit to lead us forward. He brings a unique pedigree, having vast experience and serving in integral leadership roles for championship teams as both a player and executive at the NHL level.”

Elliotte Friedman: Jason Botterill of the Seattle Kraken was the other finalist for the Ducks GM position.

TSN: Internal candidates Jeff Sullivan, Martin Madden and Dave Nonis appear to be okay with staying with the Ducks even though they didn’t get the job.

” I’m told that they are happy to stay on and continue to do their jobs under Verbeek. The real question is, what does Verbeek want to do with this front office? I think he’s going to take his time, figure out who’s who and who should be doing what.”

2022 NHL All-Star Skills events and participants

NHL Public Relations: List of events and participants.

Verizon NHL Fastest Skater™

Chris Kreider, NYR

Adrian Kempe, LAK

Kyle Connor, WPG

Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH

Jordan Kyrou, STL

Dylan Larkin, DET

Cale Makar, COL

Connor McDavid, EDM

Dunkin’ NHL Save Streak™

Jack Campbell, TOR

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL

Frederik Andersen, CAR

Tristan Jarry, PIT

Cam Talbot, MIN

Juuse Saros, NSH

Thatcher Demko, VAN

John Gibson, ANA

Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off™

Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA

Claude Giroux, PHI

Jordan Eberle, SEA

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson

Roman Josi, NSH

Nick Suzuki, MTL

Zach Werenski, CBJ

Mark Stone, VGK

The platforms are set up in the @Bellagio fountain for tomorrow’s NHL skills competition. Jonathan Huberdeau, Claude Giroux, Jordan Eberle, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Roman Josi, Nick Suzuki, Zach Werenski and Mark Stone will participate in the “Fountain Face-Off.” pic.twitter.com/COqqmVQ0qq — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 3, 2022

EA SPORTS NHL Hardest Shot™

Adam Pelech, NYI

Timo Meier, SJS

Victor Hedman, TBL

Tom Wilson, WSH

adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge™

Goalies: Manon Rhéaume & Wyatt Russell

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

Trevor Zegras, ANA

Jack Hughes, NJD

Alex DeBrincat, CHI

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK

Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22™

Nazem Kadri, COL

Auston Matthews, TOR

Joe Pavelski, DAL

Steven Stamkos, TBL

Brady Tkachuk, OTT

Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™

Leon Draisaitl, EDM

Clayton Keller, ARI

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF

Sebastian Aho, CAR

Jake Guentzel, PIT

Troy Terry, ANA

Johnny Gaudreau, CGY

Patrice Bergeron, BOS

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK