NHL News: Ducks hire Verbeek, and NHL All-Star Skills events and participants

The Ducks hire Verbeek as their next GM
Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks have named Pat Verbeek their sixth general manager in franchise history.
“Susan and I are delighted to welcome Pat Verbeek to our community to guide our hockey club as the next General Manager of the Anaheim Ducks,” said Ducks Owners Henry and Susan Samueli. “Pat’s outstanding work ethic and vast knowledge of the game as a successful executive and player throughout his 35-plus years in the NHL make him an outstanding fit to lead us forward. He brings a unique pedigree, having vast experience and serving in integral leadership roles for championship teams as both a player and executive at the NHL level.”
Elliotte Friedman: Jason Botterill of the Seattle Kraken was the other finalist for the Ducks GM position.
TSN: Internal candidates Jeff Sullivan, Martin Madden and Dave Nonis appear to be okay with staying with the Ducks even though they didn’t get the job.
” I’m told that they are happy to stay on and continue to do their jobs under Verbeek. The real question is, what does Verbeek want to do with this front office? I think he’s going to take his time, figure out who’s who and who should be doing what.”
2022 NHL All-Star Skills events and participants
NHL Public Relations: List of events and participants.
Verizon NHL Fastest Skater™
Chris Kreider, NYR
Adrian Kempe, LAK
Kyle Connor, WPG
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH
Jordan Kyrou, STL
Dylan Larkin, DET
Cale Makar, COL
Connor McDavid, EDM
Dunkin’ NHL Save Streak™
Jack Campbell, TOR
Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL
Frederik Andersen, CAR
Tristan Jarry, PIT
Cam Talbot, MIN
Juuse Saros, NSH
Thatcher Demko, VAN
John Gibson, ANA
Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off™
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
Claude Giroux, PHI
Jordan Eberle, SEA
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson
Roman Josi, NSH
Nick Suzuki, MTL
Zach Werenski, CBJ
Mark Stone, VGK
The platforms are set up in the @Bellagio fountain for tomorrow’s NHL skills competition. Jonathan Huberdeau, Claude Giroux, Jordan Eberle, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Roman Josi, Nick Suzuki, Zach Werenski and Mark Stone will participate in the “Fountain Face-Off.” pic.twitter.com/COqqmVQ0qq
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 3, 2022
EA SPORTS NHL Hardest Shot™
Adam Pelech, NYI
Timo Meier, SJS
Victor Hedman, TBL
Tom Wilson, WSH
adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge™
Goalies: Manon Rhéaume & Wyatt Russell
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
Trevor Zegras, ANA
Jack Hughes, NJD
Alex DeBrincat, CHI
Alex Pietrangelo, VGK
Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22™
Nazem Kadri, COL
Auston Matthews, TOR
Joe Pavelski, DAL
Steven Stamkos, TBL
Brady Tkachuk, OTT
Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™
Leon Draisaitl, EDM
Clayton Keller, ARI
Rasmus Dahlin, BUF
Sebastian Aho, CAR
Jake Guentzel, PIT
Troy Terry, ANA
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
Patrice Bergeron, BOS
Jonathan Marchessault, VGK