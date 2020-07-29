NHL News: Ducks, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Predators, Islanders, and Golden Knights

Elliott Teaford of the OC Register: The Anaheim Ducks have signed restricted free agent forward Sonny Milano to a two-year contract extension worth $3.4 million.

Defenseman Jacob Larsson is another RFA GM Bob Murray hopes to re-sign.

Pending UFAs for the Ducks include goaltender Ryan Miller, and defensemen Michael Del Zotto and Matt Irwin.

It’s not known if the Ducks are interested in bringing back Del Zotto and Irwin. Miller has been a good backup and mentor for John Gibson. It’s not known if the 40-year old Miller wants to play next season.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that it is doubtful that defenseman Dougie Hamilton and forward Martin Necas will be able to play this season.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton on goaltender Corey Crawford: “We’re just trying to get as many reps as possible for him. I think it’s gone well so far.”

Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have signed forward Anthony Richard to a one-year, two-way contract worth $735,000 in the NHL and $65,000 in the AHL.

New York Islanders: Goaltender Ilya Sorokin was on the ice with teammates yesterday wearing No. 30.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that one of the reasons to leave forward Max Pacioretty back in Vegas was that they weren’t sure the type of access he’d have for ice or a weight room to continue his rehab. They now know that the set up is good for any future injuries.

David Schoen: DeBoer: “The weight room is fantastic, but the ice time and the availability to rehab someone back from an injury with basically unlimited ice is something that probably was the key to leaving him back.”