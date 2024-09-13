NHL News: Ducks, Islanders, Leafs, Stalock, Hughes, Oilers, and Iginla

The Anaheim Ducks bringing in three on PTOs

Frank Seravalli: The Anaheim Ducks are bringing Mark Pysyk, Boris Katchouk and Gustav Lindstrom to training camp on PTOs.

The New York Islanders bring in a goalie on a PTO

Arthur Staple: The New York Islanders have brought in goaltender Keith Kinkaid on a PTO. He’s from Long Island.

NHL News: Key Dates, Hakanpaa, van Riemsdyk, Bellemare, Yamamoto, Dermott and Levshunov

The New York Rangers bring in a defenseman on a PTO

Rick Dhaliwal: The New York Rangers signed defenseman Madison Bowey to a PTO.

Max Pacioretty will need to earn a spot

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on Max Pacioretty on being in camp on a PTO and trying to earn a spot: “My expectation is he’s gonna be with us. But everybody’s got to sort of earn their spot here.”

Goaltender Alex Stalock retires

Max Miller: Goaltender and former San Jose Shark, Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawk Alex Stalock retired from the NHL.

The New Jersey Devils will be without Luke Hughes

New Jersey Devils: Defenseman Luke Hughes will be out for six to eight weeks with a left shoulder injury.

Hughes suffered the injury earlier this month while training and it won’t require surgery.

Brad Marchand on his three surgeries

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand after three offseason surgeries: “I feel good, feel better every day. If I don’t start camp, I’ll be the first couple days. But everything’s progressing, faster than I think it was expected, which feels great.”

The Edmonton Oilers will be without Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse to start camp

Tom Gazzola: (reported on Wednesday) Have heard that both Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse are injured and will miss the start of training.

Nurse has been skating but is still dealing with something dating back to the playoffs. It’s expected that he’ll be good later on in camp.

Utah’s first-round pick to miss Rookie Faceoff

Craig Morgan: Utah Hockey Club’s 2024 first-round pick, Tij Iginla, will be held out of the 2024 Rookie Faceoff for precautionary reasons with a lower-body injury. He’s expected to be ready for their training camp.

Make-or-Break Seasons for the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins

Gaining cap space during the 4 Nations Face-off

Puck Pedia: “For teams under cap, there’s a benefit to send excess players down prior to 4 Nations Face-off. Sending 2 players down w/ combined $1.7M Cap Hit during the Face-Off would add $106K projected cap space. This could add $485K annual cap hit that could be added @ trade deadline”