NHL News: Key Dates, Hakanpaa, van Riemsdyk, Bellemare, Yamamoto, Dermott and Levshunov

2024-25 NHL key dates
David Pagnotta: Some key dates for the 2024-25 NHL season.
Dec. 20-27, 2024 – Holiday roster freeze
Feb. 10-21, 2025 – NHL 4 Nations Face-Off
Fri, Mar. 7, 2025 (3 pm ET) – Trade deadline
April 17, 2025 – Last day of reg-season
April 19, 2025 – First day of 2025 Playoffs
June 23, 2025 – Last possible day of 2025 SCF
The Toronto Maple Leafs finally sign Jani Hakanpaa
Elliotte Friedman: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Jani Hakanpaa to a one-year, $1.47 million contract.
James van Riemsdyk going over multiple PTO options
Chris Johnston: There are multiple teams that are interested in winger James van Riemsdyk. He’s going over his options and is expected to sign a PTO.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare getting a PTO from the Avalanche
Elliotte Friedman: Forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare will signing a PTO with the Colorado Avalanche.
Kailer Yamamoto getting a PTO from Utah
Utah Hockey Club: Forward Kailer Yamamoto has signed a PTO with Utah.
Travis Dermott will get a PTO from the Oilers
Brenden Escott: Defenseman Travis Dermott will be in Edmonton this week for their captain’s skate and he will sign a PTO then.
Chicago Blackhawks first-round pick injured
Scott Powers: The Chicago Blackhawks 2024 first-round pick, second overall, Artyom Levshunov will miss the prospect showcase with an injured right foot.
Elliotte Friedman: Levshunov is expected to be out for a few weeks and is in a walking boot. They don’t seem to think it’s that serious.