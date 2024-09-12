NHL News: Key Dates, Hakanpaa, van Riemsdyk, Bellemare, Yamamoto, Dermott and Levshunov

David Pagnotta: Some key dates for the 2024-25 NHL season.

Dec. 20-27, 2024 – Holiday roster freeze

Feb. 10-21, 2025 – NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Fri, Mar. 7, 2025 (3 pm ET) – Trade deadline

April 17, 2025 – Last day of reg-season

April 19, 2025 – First day of 2025 Playoffs

June 23, 2025 – Last possible day of 2025 SCF

The Toronto Maple Leafs finally sign Jani Hakanpaa

Elliotte Friedman: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Jani Hakanpaa to a one-year, $1.47 million contract.

James van Riemsdyk going over multiple PTO options

Chris Johnston: There are multiple teams that are interested in winger James van Riemsdyk. He’s going over his options and is expected to sign a PTO.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare getting a PTO from the Avalanche

Elliotte Friedman: Forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare will signing a PTO with the Colorado Avalanche.

Kailer Yamamoto getting a PTO from Utah

Utah Hockey Club: Forward Kailer Yamamoto has signed a PTO with Utah.

Travis Dermott will get a PTO from the Oilers

Brenden Escott: Defenseman Travis Dermott will be in Edmonton this week for their captain’s skate and he will sign a PTO then.

Chicago Blackhawks first-round pick injured

Scott Powers: The Chicago Blackhawks 2024 first-round pick, second overall, Artyom Levshunov will miss the prospect showcase with an injured right foot.

Elliotte Friedman: Levshunov is expected to be out for a few weeks and is in a walking boot. They don’t seem to think it’s that serious.