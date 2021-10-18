NHL News: Ducks, Lehtonen, Andersson, MacKinnon, Hutchinson, Shorten Lineups and Emergency Goalies

Ducks clear waivers

Elliotte Friedman: Anaheim Ducks forward Derek Grant and defenseman Greg Pateryn cleared waivers.

Lehtonen back the KHL

Chris Johnston: After refusing to report to the Columbus Blue Jackets AHL team, and having his contract mutually terminated, defenseman Mikko Lehtonen signed a four-year deal with SKA St. Petersburgh of the KHL.

Andersson fined

NHL Player Safety: Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson was fined $5,000 for roughing Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto.

Here’s Rasmus Andersson’s full account of what happened with Edmonton’s Kailer Yamamoto on Saturday night. Andersson was assessed a double minor on the play (elbowing and roughing) and fined $5000 by the league. #Flames pic.twitter.com/Z3vBi1C8o4 — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) October 17, 2021

MacKinnon still COVID positive

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon isn’t traveling with the team after testing positive again. One more negative test for defenseman Jack Johnson would allow him to travel.

Leafs use emergency recall for Hutchinson

Leafs PR: The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson from the AHL on an emergency basis.

Puck Pedia: As an emergency recall, Hutchinson can remain with the team with a salary cap hit until their injured players return and have the cap space to add him.

On teams playing shorthanded

Carlo Colaiacovo: “The NHL is the best hockey league in the world. Which means, teams should never have to have shortened lineups or rely on renting goalies because of cap issues. Time for NHL to bend on hard cap & create a system more flexible so that the NHL players & fans aren’t embarrassed”

Allan Walsh: (agents thread replying to Colaiacovo’s tweet) “I have been advocating for a soft cap, luxury tax and meaningful revenue sharing for many years. Gary’s triple hard cap system has obliterated the NHL middle class. Elite players each take up approx 12%-13% of team salary cap and many others pushed down to the $750k minimum.”

Main issues with a hard salary cap.