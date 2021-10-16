NHL News: Ducks, Sabres, Avs, Devils, Rangers, Senators, Golden Knights and Larkin Suspended

NHL injury updates

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that defenseman Henri Jokiharju and forward Casey Mittelstadt will be out for a couple of weeks. Jakiharju has a lower-body injury and Mittelstadt has an upper-body injury. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson skated on his own again and Granto hopes he can start practicing with the team within a week.

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said they hope to have goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood back on the ice this weekend.

New York Rangers: Forward Ryan Strome will miss tonight’s game as he’s in COVID protocol. Forward Greg McKegg has been recalled.

Ottawa Senators: Goaltender Matt Murray has been placed on the IR retroactive to October 12th. He is eligible to return next Thursday.

David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone left in the second period of Thursday’s game. There wasn’t much of an update on his status.

“It was an innocent play. He just locked up,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “He’s been dealing with something on and off, but it hasn’t bothered him to the point that he hasn’t been able to play.”

Larkin suspended

NHL Player Safety: Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin was suspended for one game for roughing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph.