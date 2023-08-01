NHL News: Ducks, Wild, Maple Leafs, Canadiens and Devils

The Ducks and Troy Terry submit their salary arbitration numbers

Elliotte Friedman: The Anaheim Ducks filed for $4.5 million and Troy Terry submitted for $8 million.

Eric Stephens: The Ducks-Terry hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Wild re-sign Filip Gustavsson

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild and goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a three-year contract with a cap hit $3.75 million.

A source said that in the final year of the deal he’ll have a five-team no-trade clause.

The Wild now have a projected $1.643 million in cap space and RFA defenseman Calen Addison still to sign. He hasn’t signed his $787,500 qualifying offer. The Wild won’t have a lot of room to work with this season.

Joe Smith: Gustavsson on if he has something to prove during his three-year deal: “In three years I hope to be the No. 1. The real outspoken No. 1 …This feels like my proving point.”

The Maple Leafs re-sign Nicholas Abruzzese

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have re-signed forward Nicholas Abruzzese to a two-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $775,000.

The 24-year-old played in 69 games with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and recorded 16 goals and 32 assists. He recorded seven points in seven playoff games.

He played in two games with the Maple Leafs last season and recorded two assists. He’s played in 11 NHL games total and has recorded a goal and two assists.

Puck Pedia: Abruzzese will be one year after from being a UFA when the contract expires.

2023-24: $775,000 in the NHL and $175,000 in the minors.

2024-25: $775,000 in the NHL, $250,000 in the minors with $350,000 guaranteed.

David Alter: Abruzzese will still be an RFA with the contract expires but will have arbitration rights. The Leafs have lots of time to see how Abruzzese develops.

The Canadiens re-sign Jesse Ylonen

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have re-signed forward Jesse Ylonen to a one-year, two-way contract.

He played 39 games for the Canadiens last season and recorded six goals and 10 assists.

Renaud Lavoie: Ylonen will get $775,000 in the NHL, $200,000 in the minors with $275,000 guaranteed.

The Devils re-sign Kevin Bahl

Devils PR: The New Jersey Devils have re-signed defenseman Kevin Bahl to a two-year contract extension with a cap hit $1.05 million.

He’ll get $900,000 in 2023-24 and $1.2 million in 2024-25.

The 23-year-old appeared in 42 games with the Devils last season and recorded two goals, six assists and 35 penalty minutes.