NHL News: Dylan Cozens Signs Extension With Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres announced forward Dylan Cozens has signed a seven-year contract extension.

Cozen’s new contract is worth $49.7 million with an annual average value of $7.1 million a season.

In addition, Cozens will have a signing bonus of $2 million in the first season with a salary of $5.1 million. The rest of the contract pays him $7.1 million a season. To go along with the money, Cozens has a five-team no-trade list in years five through seven.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams has been putting in some work over the last six months. To go along with the new deal for Cozens, he locked Tage Thompson up to a seven-year, $50 million contract in the summer. And as the season opened, he signed Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract.

Lance Lysowski: Kevyn Adams moving swiftly to ensure his core players remain in Buffalo long-term. Rasmus Dahlin is likely next. His current deal runs through ’23’-24

Cozens is having a career season with the Sabres in just his third year in the league. Originally seventh overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, Cozens has 43 points (17 goals and 26 assists) in 49 games this season with Buffalo. He eclipsed his career totals from last season when he played in 79 games.

Jourdon LaBarber: Ranks 2nd among the 2019 Draft class in P/GP (0.88, ahead of 5 players picked in front of him).

The only player that has a better point per game is 2019 first-overall pick Jack Hughes.

Dylan Cozens has thrived under head coach Don Granato. Granato has pushed Cozens to compete more and he is being rewarded for his work ethic.

Don Granato Via Press Release: “I keep saying the same thing about him, it’s compete,” Granato said in December. “Just couple that with love of the game that he has, the love of the game hockey. He competes for the right reason being in a team sport. He brings guys in with him, he drags people into the fight, per se, which is a real indicator of his leadership and leadership ability going forward.

“There’s so many things, so many elements for Dylan. … We can assess his skill set, and I guess that’s somewhat simple and getting better by the day. But it’s the intangibles that separate him.”

 

 

 