NHL News: Dylan Guenther, MacKenzie Entwistle, and Eeli Tolvanen

Coyotes sign 2021 first-round pick Dylan Guenther

Cap Friendly: The Arizona Coyotes have signed 2021 first-round pick Dylan Guenther to a three-year entry-level contract with a $925,000 salary cap hit.

All three years of his entry-level deal are the same.

$832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $80,000 in the minors, and $850,000 in type ‘A’ performance bonus.

For the first two seasons, his junior salary is $10,500.

Blackhawks file MacKenzie Entwistle contract

Cap Friendly: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward MacKenzie Entwistle to a two-year deal with an $800,000 salary cap hit. The contract had been announced on August 18th and was filed yesterday.

2022-23: $750,000

2023-24: $850,000

Predators sign Eeli Tolvanen to a three-year deal

Puck Pedia: The Nashville Predators have signed forward Eeli Tolvanen to a three-year contract with a salary cap hit of $1.45 million.

Tolvanen will get $1.45 million each year and will be owed a $1.45 million qualifying offer when the deal expires.

Eeli Tolvanen, signed 3x$1.45M by NSH, is a low-event forward at 5v5 whose main thing is taking shots from the top of the left circle on the powerplay and scoring on them. #Preds pic.twitter.com/cgJw9crwET — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 30, 2021

The Nashville Predators have re-signed Eeli Tolvanen to three-year deal with $1.45M per year. This is very good deal for the Predators. Tolvanen is still young forward who has great shot and somehow is solid defensively. We predict he’ll improve his game in the next years yet. pic.twitter.com/sSpqwAD7bP — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) August 30, 2021