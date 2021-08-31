NHL News: Dylan Guenther, MacKenzie Entwistle, and Eeli Tolvanen
Coyotes sign 2021 first-round pick Dylan Guenther. Blackhawks file MacKenzie Entwistle contract. Predators sign Eeli Tolvanen for three years
Coyotes sign 2021 first-round pick Dylan Guenther

Cap Friendly: The Arizona Coyotes have signed 2021 first-round pick Dylan Guenther to a three-year entry-level contract with a $925,000 salary cap hit.

All three years of his entry-level deal are the same.

$832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $80,000 in the minors, and $850,000 in type ‘A’ performance bonus.

For the first two seasons, his junior salary is $10,500.

Blackhawks file MacKenzie Entwistle contract

Cap Friendly: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward MacKenzie Entwistle to a two-year deal with an $800,000 salary cap hit. The contract had been announced on August 18th and was filed yesterday.

2022-23: $750,000
2023-24: $850,000

Predators sign Eeli Tolvanen to a three-year deal

Puck Pedia: The Nashville Predators have signed forward Eeli Tolvanen to a three-year contract with a salary cap hit of $1.45 million.

Tolvanen will get $1.45 million each year and will be owed a $1.45 million qualifying offer when the deal expires.